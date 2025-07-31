Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
D. Boral Capital Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent to Omeros Corporation in Connection with its $22,000,000 Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / On July 24, 2025, Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq:OMER) ("Omeros" or the "Company") entered into a securities purchase agreement with Polar Asset Management Partners to sell approximately $22,000,000 of its common stock in a registered direct offering (the "Transaction"). The offering of the common stock was made pursuant to a "shelf" Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-268269) and the accompanying prospectus. The Transaction closed on July 28, 2025, pursuant to which the Company sold 5,365,853 shares of its common stock at a price of $4.10 per share, which represents a premium of approximately 14% to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the date of the securities purchase agreement.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the Transaction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders, including complement-mediated diseases and cancers, as well as addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros' lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Omeros' long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 has successfully completed Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose clinical studies. OMS906, Omeros' inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in clinical development for treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and complement 3 glomerulopathy. Funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Omeros' lead phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor OMS527 is in clinical development for the treatment of cocaine use disorder. Omeros also is advancing a broad portfolio of novel cellular and molecular immuno-oncology programs.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC
Email: info@dboralcapital.com
Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-exclusive-placement-agent-to-omeros-corpor-1055212

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
