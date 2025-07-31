

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The pound weakened to a 2-1/2-month low of 1.3185 against the greenback and a 2-day low of 1.0729 against the franc, off its early highs of 1.3281 and 1.0790, respectively.



The pound declined to 0.8659 against the euro, from an early nearly 3-week high of 0.8611.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.29 against the greenback, 1.06 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.



