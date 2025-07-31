

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $341.86 million, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $349.35 million, or $3.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $1.097 billion from $1.010 billion last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 - $16.50 Full year revenue guidance: $4.9B to $5.7B



