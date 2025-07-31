

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $23.434 billion, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $21.448 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $94.036 billion from $85.777 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $23.434 Bln. vs. $21.448 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $94.036 Bln vs. $85.777 Bln last year.



