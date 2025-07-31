PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resources Announces Close of Final Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of our previously announced (see July 16, 2025, press release) non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement" or "offering") of 12,430,905 units of the Company for gross proceeds of $1,652,460.

In the second tranche, the Company will issue 4,714,286 Units on a "flow through" basis (each a "Flow Through Unit") and 2,000,000 Units on a non-flow through basis (each a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $900,000. The subscription prices for each of the foregoing are $0.14 per Flow Through Unit and $0.12 per Unit.

Each Flow Through Unit consists of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant acquired, whether with a Flow Through Unit or a Unit, will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months following the date of issuance.

Certain directors of PJX, participated in the private placement. As insiders, the subscriptions of these parties are considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). PJX intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

Finders' fees comprised of $36,236 cash and 283,520 non-transferable warrants may be paid in respect of the first tranche of the Private Placement. The warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months following issuance. No Finders' fees were paid in respect to the second tranche.

All securities issuable in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada which will run for four months from the date of issuance. The Private Placement is subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and to receipt of the final approval and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

PJX intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for expenditures on its properties located in Cranbrook, British Columbia, and for general working capital purposes. The Company will expend an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Flow Through Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in British Columbia, on or before December 31, 2026, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the Flow Through Units effective December 31, 2025.

John Keating, President of PJX, commented, "Drilling is underway on PJX's Dewdney Trail Property. The possibility to discover a Sullivan type deposit with infrastructure (rail, power, roads) adjacent to the property makes the Dewdney Trail exploration potential very attractive. The world class Sullivan mine produced critical metals and operated for over 90 years before closing in 2001. The Sullivan is located only 20km west of the Dewdney Trail Property."

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold, silver and base metals (zinc, lead, copper, nickel). PJX's properties are located in the historical Sullivan Mine District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

