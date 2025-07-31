

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $379.71 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $292.24 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $374.55 million or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.348 billion from $1.223 billion last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $379.71 Mln. vs. $292.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.348 Bln vs. $1.223 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News