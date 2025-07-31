

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $343 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $439 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $4.543 billion from $4.336 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $343 Mln. vs. $439 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $4.543 Bln vs. $4.336 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.94 - $6.34



