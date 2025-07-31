

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $273.25 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $243.80 million, or $3.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 30.8% to $3.835 million from $2.931 million last year.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



