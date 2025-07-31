Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MDC | ISIN: ES0105029005 | Ticker-Symbol: 8FB
Stuttgart
01.08.25 | 10:22
2,310 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3702,62011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 21:18 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

In response to the rise in injection attacks, technology company Facephi takes action to strengthen and secure digital identity processes

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent months, the country has witnessed how vast amounts of personal data - including sensitive information linked to official documents - have been exposed and begun circulating freely online. Millions of records accessible to virtually anyone. These types of breaches, combined with the growing sophistication of tools capable of generating high-precision fake images and videos, have created a perfect storm for digital identity fraud.

In response, Facephi, experts in verified digital identity, has launched a new feature: Advanced Injection Defense. This solution brings together artificial intelligence, forensic image analysis, and multilayered protection to detect and block injection attacks - even those using AI-generated content or deepfakes.

"The challenge is no longer just confirming whether a person is who they claim to be, but also ensuring that what we see hasn't been tampered with beforehand. Our technology was specifically designed to address this new wave of threats, without compromising the user experience," the Facephi team explains.

The solution offers advanced detection of injection attacks, device emulation, and manipulation of capture channels, using forensic algorithms and AI to verify the authenticity of each image in real time. It evaluates not only the visual content but also how it was captured - detecting signs of alteration, simulation, or replacement of the original source.

Now available as part of Facephi's Behavioral Biometrics solution, Advanced Injection Defense can be seamlessly integrated into new user onboarding processes, as well as into the authentication of existing users. It ensures compliance with regulatory standards while meeting the highest security requirements across sectors such as banking, healthcare, telecommunications, and public administration.

In an increasingly exposed environment - where a single breach can put millions of identities at risk - guaranteeing the authenticity of every digital interaction is no longer optional: it's essential. Advanced Injection Defense aims to restore trust by securing each step of the process with world-class technology developed by industry experts.

Press Contact: prensa@facephi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9186423-a9b7-4b33-b8f6-7b0bd738277e


Ataques de inyeccio´n_Blog-01
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.