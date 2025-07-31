Illumina, Inc.: Illumina Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Revenue of $1.06 billion for Q2 2025, down 3% from Q2 2024 on both a reported and constant currency basis

GAAP operating margin of 20.2% and non-GAAP operating margin of 23.8% for Q2 2025

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.49 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.19 for Q2 2025

Cash provided by operations of $234 million and free cash flow of $204 million for Q2 2025

For fiscal year 2025, we now expect: Total company constant currency revenue decline in the range of (2.5%) to (0.5%), up from (3%) to (1%) previously Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 22% - 22.5%, up from 21.5% - 22.0% previously Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $4.45 - $4.55, an increase from our May guidance of $4.20 - $4.30. This includes a benefit of approximately 10 cents from recently passed legislation that allows U.S. based R&D spend to be tax-deductible

In the quarter, repurchased approximately 4.5 million shares of Illumina stock for $380 million at an average price of $84.66 per share

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SomaLogic from Standard BioTools; transaction expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval

"The Illumina team again delivered results that exceeded our guidance, driven by the continued ramp in X consumables, as well as accelerating growth in clinical, our largest customer segment," said Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer. "In research, we are actively helping our customers navigate a constrained funding environment. Even in these challenging conditions, the team's focus on operational excellence helped drive margin expansion, enabling us to increase our expectations for the year."

Second quarter Core Illumina segment results



GAAP

Non-GAAP (a) Dollars in millions, except per share amounts Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Q2 2025

Q2 2024 Revenue (b) $ 1,059

$ 1,092

$ 1,059

$ 1,092 Gross margin (c) 65.6 %

68.0 %

69.4 %

69.4 % Research and development (R&D) expense $ 247

$ 241

$ 243

$ 241 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense $ 234

$ 60

$ 241

$ 275 Operating profit $ 214

$ 442

$ 252

$ 242 Operating margin 20.2 %

40.5 %

23.8 %

22.2 % Tax provision $ 71

$ 35

$ 54

$ 55 Tax rate 23.4 %

35.0 %

22.2 %

24.2 % Net income $ 235

$ 66

$ 187

$ 174 Diluted EPS $ 1.49

$ 0.41

$ 1.19

$ 1.09





(a) See tables in "Results of Operations - Non-GAAP" section below for GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliations. (b) Revenue for Q2 2024 included intercompany revenue of $9 million prior to the spin-off of GRAIL. (c) Non-GAAP gross margin remained flat primarily due to higher freight and duties costs related to tariffs and an increase in field service costs, partially offset by lower strategic partnership revenue, that is lower margin, and a more favorable product mix. The decrease in GAAP gross margin was primarily due to a $23 million impairment of an acquired intangible asset.

Capital expenditures for free cash flow purposes were $30 million for Q2 2025. Cash flow provided by operations was $234 million, compared to $243 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow (cash flow provided by operations less capital expenditures) was $204 million for the quarter, compared to $213 million in the prior year period. Depreciation and amortization expense was $68 million for Q2 2025. At the close of the quarter, the company held $1.16 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Share repurchases for Q2 2025 were $380 million and the company intends to repurchase incremental shares over the course of the year as part of our approximate $800 million authorization remaining at the end of the quarter.

Key announcements since our last earnings release

Launched TruSight Oncology 500 version 2 (TSO 500 v2), an updated version of Illumina's comprehensive genomic profiling assay for cancer research

TIME named Illumina to its World's Most Sustainable Companies list for the second year in a row, and U.S. News & World Report named Illumina to its Best Companies to Work For list

named Illumina to its World's Most Sustainable Companies list for the second year in a row, and named Illumina to its Best Companies to Work For list Entered into a definitive agreement with Standard BioTools under which Illumina will acquire SomaLogic and other specified assets

Unveiled PromoterAI, a new AI algorithm that accurately deciphers pathogenic regulatory genetic variants in the noncoding regions of the human genome

Received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive for Class III/IV Medical Device (Specially Controlled Medical Device)

Launch of DRAGEN v4.4 software, the industry's most comprehensive secondary analysis solution powering clinical oncology research and multiomic applications

A full list of recent announcements can be found in the company's News Center.

Financial outlook and guidance

The company provides forward-looking guidance on a non-GAAP basis, including on a constant currency basis for revenue and revenue growth rates. The company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of items such as acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, gains and losses from strategic investments, potential future asset impairments, restructuring activities, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, and currency exchange rate fluctuations without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, inherently difficult to predict, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)

June 29,

2025

December 29,

2024 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 934

$ 1,127 Short-term investments 221

93 Accounts receivable, net 701

735 Inventory, net 575

547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 210

244 Total current assets 2,641

2,746 Property and equipment, net 764

815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 397

419 Goodwill 1,113

1,113 Intangible assets, net 238

295 Deferred tax assets, net 534

567 Other assets 400

348 Total assets $ 6,087

$ 6,303







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 200

$ 221 Accrued liabilities 762

827 Term debt, current portion 499

499 Total current liabilities 1,461

1,547 Operating lease liabilities 528

554 Term debt 1,492

1,490 Other long-term liabilities 348

339 Stockholders' equity 2,258

2,373 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,087

$ 6,303

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024 Revenue:













Product revenue $ 912

$ 927

$ 1,793

$ 1,803 Service and other revenue 147

185

307

385 Total revenue 1,059

1,112

2,100

2,188 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue (a) 276

250

529

504 Cost of service and other revenue (a) 71

95

160

202 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17

46

33

94 Total cost of revenue 364

391

722

800 Gross profit 695

721

1,378

1,388 Operating expense:













Research and development (a) 247

325

499

660 Selling, general and administrative (a) 234

147

501

588 Goodwill and intangible impairment -

1,886

-

1,889 Total operating expense 481

2,358

1,000

3,137 Income (loss) from operations 214

(1,637)

378

(1,749) Other income (expense), net 92

(339)

110

(337) Income (loss) before income taxes 306

(1,976)

488

(2,086) Provision for income taxes 71

12

122

28 Net income (loss) $ 235

$ (1,988)

$ 366

$ (2,114) Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 1.49

$ (12.48)

$ 2.32

$ (13.28) Diluted $ 1.49

$ (12.48)

$ 2.31

$ (13.28) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:













Basic 157

159

158

159 Diluted 157

159

158

159



The consolidated results for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 include the results for GRAIL which was spun off on June 24, 2024.

(a) Includes stock-based compensation expense for stock-based awards:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024 Cost of product revenue $ 6

$ 7

$ 11

$ 13 Cost of service and other revenue 1

1

1

4 Research and development 28

43

58

82 Selling, general and administrative 34

59

72

109 Stock-based compensation expense before taxes $ 69

$ 110

$ 142

$ 208

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (unaudited) TABLE 1: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND FREE CASH FLOWS:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 234

$ 80

$ 474

$ 157 Net cash used in investing activities (49)

(41)

(112)

(89) Net cash used in financing activities (371)

(225)

(566)

(191) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7

(2)

11

(5) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (179)

(188)

(193)

(128) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,113

1,108

1,127

1,048 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 934

$ 920

$ 934

$ 920















Calculation of free cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 234

$ 80

$ 474

$ 157 Purchases of property and equipment (30)

(32)

(62)

(67) Free cash flow (a) $ 204

$ 48

$ 412

$ 90



The consolidated results for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 include the results for GRAIL which was spun off on June 24, 2024.

TABLE 2: CORE ILLUMINA FREE CASH FLOWS:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 234

$ 243

$ 474

$ 527 Purchases of property and equipment (30)

(30)

(62)

(63) Free cash flow (a) $ 204

$ 213

$ 412

$ 464





(a) Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is useful to management as it is one of the metrics used to evaluate our performance and to compare us with other companies in our industry. However, our calculation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Constant Currency Revenue (Dollars in millions) (unaudited) TABLE 1: CORE ILLUMINA - CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

% Change

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

% Change Revenue $ 1,059

$ 1,092

(3) %

$ 2,100

$ 2,148

(2) % Less: Hedge effect (2)

4





5

7



Revenue, excluding hedge effect 1,061

1,088





2,095

2,141



Less: Exchange rate effect 7

-





(9)

-



Constant currency revenue (a) $ 1,054

$ 1,088

(3) %

$ 2,104

$ 2,141

(2) %

TABLE 2: CONSOLIDATED - CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

% Change

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

% Change Revenue $ 1,059

$ 1,112

(5) %

$ 2,100

$ 2,188

(4) % Less: Hedge effect (2)

4





5

7



Revenue, excluding hedge effect 1,061

1,108





2,095

2,181



Less: Exchange rate effect 7

-





(9)

-



Constant currency revenue (a) $ 1,054

$ 1,108

(5) %

$ 2,104

$ 2,181

(4) %



The consolidated results for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 include the results for GRAIL which was spun off on June 24, 2024.

(a) Constant currency revenue growth, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated using comparative prior period foreign exchange rates to translate current period revenue, net of the effects of hedges.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) TABLE 1: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

Core/

Consolidated

Core

Illumina

Consolidated

Core/

Consolidated

Core

Illumina

Consolidated GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.49

$ 0.41

$ (12.48)

$ 2.31

$ 0.85

$ (13.28) Cost of revenue (b) 0.25

0.10

0.29

0.37

0.19

0.60 R&D expense (b) 0.03

-

-

0.09

0.01

0.01 SG&A expense (b) (0.04)

(1.35)

(1.33)

0.09

(0.84)

(0.75) Goodwill and intangible impairment (b) -

-

11.84

-

0.02

11.86 Other (income) expense, net (b) (0.65)

2.06

2.06

(0.85)

2.01

2.01 Provision for income taxes (b) 0.11

(0.13)

(0.02)

0.15

(0.17)

- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (a) $ 1.19

$ 1.09

$ 0.36

$ 2.16

$ 2.07

$ 0.45

TABLE 2: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS):

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 29,

2025

June 30,

2024

Core/

Consolidated

Core

Illumina

Consolidated

Core/

Consolidated

Core

Illumina

Consolidated GAAP net income (loss) $ 235

$ 66

$ (1,988)

$ 366

$ 135

$ (2,114) Cost of revenue (b) 40

15

46

59

30

95 R&D expense (b) 4

-

-

15

2

2 SG&A expense (b) (7)

(215)

(211)

12

(132)

(120) Goodwill and intangible impairment (b) -

-

1,886

-

3

1,889 Other (income) expense, net (b) (102)

328

328

(135)

319

319 Provision for income taxes (b) 17

(20)

(4)

25

(28)

- Non-GAAP net income (a) $ 187

$ 174

$ 57

$ 342

$ 329

$ 71

Amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate.



The consolidated results for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 include the results for GRAIL which was spun off on June 24, 2024.



(a) Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share exclude the effects of the pro forma adjustments detailed above. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company's board of directors to measure, in part, management's performance and determine significant elements of management's compensation. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing our past and future operating performance. (b) Refer to Reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Operations for details of amounts.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (continued) (Dollars in millions) (unaudited) TABLE 3: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE:

Three Months Ended

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

Core/Consolidated

Core Illumina

GRAIL

Elims

Consolidated GAAP gross profit (loss) (b) $ 695 65.6 %

$ 743 68.0 %

$ (16)

$ (6)

$ 721 64.8 % Acquisition-related costs (c) 16 1.5 %

15 1.4 %

31

-

46 4.2 % Transformational initiatives (d) 1 0.1 %

- -

-

-

- - Intangible impairment (h) 23 2.2 %

- -

-

-

- - Non-GAAP gross profit (a) $ 735 69.4 %

$ 758 69.4 %

$ 15

$ (6)

$ 767 69.0 %

























GAAP R&D expense $ 247 23.3 %

$ 241 22.1 %

$ 88

$ (4)

$ 325 29.2 % Transformational initiatives (d) (4) (0.4) %

- -

-

-

- - Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 243 22.9 %

$ 241 22.1 %

$ 88

$ (4)

$ 325 29.2 %

























GAAP SG&A expense $ 234 22.1 %

$ 60 5.5 %

$ 88

$ (1)

$ 147 13.2 % Acquisition-related costs (c) 12 1.1 %

218 20.0 %

(4)

-

214 19.3 % Transformational initiatives (d) (5) (0.5) %

(3) (0.3) %

-

-

(3) (0.3) % Non-GAAP SG&A expense $ 241 22.7 %

$ 275 25.2 %

$ 84

$ (1)

$ 358 32.2 %

























GAAP goodwill and intangible impairment $ - -

$ - -

$ 1,886

$ -

$ 1,886 169.6 % Goodwill impairment (h) - -

- -

(1,466)

-

(1,466) (131.8) % Intangible (IPR&D) impairment (h) - -

- -

(420)

-

(420) (37.8) % Non-GAAP goodwill and intangible impairment $ - -

$ - -

$ -

$ -

$ - -

























GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 214 20.2 %

$ 442 40.5 %

$ (2,078)

$ (1)

$ (1,637) (147.2) % Cost of revenue 40 3.8 %

15 1.4 %

31

-

46 4.2 % R&D costs 4 0.4 %

- -

-

-

- - SG&A costs (6) (0.6) %

(215) (19.7) %

4

-

(211) (19.0) % Goodwill and intangible impairment - -

- -

1,886

-

1,886 169.6 % Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) (a) $ 252 23.8 %

$ 242 22.2 %

$ (157)

$ (1)

$ 84 7.6 %

























GAAP other income (expense), net $ 92 8.7 %

$ (341) (31.2) %

$ 2

$ -

$ (339) (30.5) % Strategic investment (gain) loss, net (e) (102) (9.7) %

334 30.5 %

-

-

334 30.0 % Other (f) - -

(6) (0.5) %

-

-

(6) (0.5) % Non-GAAP other (expense) income, net (a) $ (10) (1.0) %

$ (13) (1.2) %

$ 2

$ -

$ (11) (1.0) %



Amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate. Percentages of revenue are calculated based on the revenue of the respective segment.

The consolidated results for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 include the results for GRAIL which was spun off on June 24, 2024.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (continued) (Dollars in millions) (unaudited) TABLE 3: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE:

Six Months Ended

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

Core/Consolidated

Core Illumina

GRAIL

Elims

Consolidated GAAP gross profit (loss) (b) $ 1,378 65.6 %

$ 1,436 66.9 %

$ (38)

$ (10)

$ 1,388 63.5 % Acquisition-related costs (c) 33 1.6 %

30 1.4 %

65

-

95 4.3 % Transformational initiatives (d) 3 0.1 %

- -

-

-

- - Intangible impairment (h) 23 1.1 %

- -

-

-

- - Non-GAAP gross profit (a) $ 1,437 68.4 %

$ 1,466 68.3 %

$ 27

$ (10)

$ 1,483 67.8 %

























GAAP R&D expense $ 499 23.8 %

$ 479 22.3 %

$ 189

$ (8)

$ 660 30.2 % Acquisition-related costs (c) (1) -

- -

-

-

- - Transformational initiatives (d) (14) (0.7) %

(2) (0.1) %

-

-

(2) (0.1) % Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 484 23.1 %

$ 477 22.2 %

$ 189

$ (8)

$ 658 30.1 %

























GAAP SG&A expense $ 501 23.8 %

$ 396 18.5 %

$ 192

$ -

$ 588 26.9 % Acquisition-related costs (c) 17 0.8 %

171 7.9 %

(13)

-

158 7.2 % Transformational initiatives (d) (24) (1.1) %

(38) (1.8) %

(1)

-

(39) (1.8) % Other (g) (5) (0.2) %

- -

-

-

- - Non-GAAP SG&A expense $ 489 23.3 %

$ 529 24.6 %

$ 178

$ -

$ 707 32.3 %

























GAAP goodwill and intangible impairment $ - -

$ 3 0.1 %

$ 1,886

$ -

$ 1,889 86.3 % Goodwill impairment (h) - -

- -

(1,466)

-

(1,466) (67.0) % Intangible (IPR&D) impairment (h) - -

(3) (0.1) %

(420)

-

(423) (19.3) % Non-GAAP goodwill and intangible impairment $ - -

$ - -

$ -

$ -

$ - -

























GAAP operating profit (loss) $ 378 18.0 %

$ 558 26.0 %

$ (2,305)

$ (2)

$ (1,749) (79.9) % Cost of revenue 59 2.8 %

30 1.4 %

65

-

95 4.3 % R&D costs 15 0.7 %

2 0.1 %

-

-

2 0.1 % SG&A costs 12 0.6 %

(133) (6.2) %

13

-

(120) (5.4) % Goodwill and intangible impairment - -

3 0.1 %

1,886

-

1,889 86.3 % Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) (a) $ 464 22.1 %

$ 460 21.4 %

$ (341)

$ (2)

$ 117 5.4 %

























GAAP other income (expense), net $ 110 5.2 %

$ (342) (15.9) %

$ 5

$ -

$ (337) (15.4) % Strategic investment (gain) loss, net (e) (135) (6.4) %

327 15.2 %

-

-

327 15.0 % Other (f) - -

(8) (0.4) %

-

-

(8) (0.4) % Non-GAAP other (expense) income, net (a) $ (25) (1.2) %

$ (23) (1.1) %

$ 5

$ -

$ (18) (0.8) %



Amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate. Percentages of revenue are calculated based on the revenue of the respective segment.



The consolidated results for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 include the results for GRAIL which was spun off on June 24, 2024.



(a) Non-GAAP gross profit, included within non-GAAP operating profit (loss), is a key measure of the effectiveness and efficiency of manufacturing processes, product mix and the average selling prices of our products and services. Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and non-GAAP other income (expense), net exclude the effects of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Non-GAAP operating margin is a key component of the financial metrics utilized by the company's board of directors to measure, in part, management's performance and determine significant elements of management's compensation. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. (b) Reconciling amounts are recorded in cost of revenue. (c) Amounts for Q2 2025 consist of $16 million for amortization of intangible assets (cost of revenue) and $9 million related primarily to legal and other expenses for the pending SomaLogic acquisition and legal expenses for the GRAIL acquisition (SG&A), offset by $21 million for fair value adjustments on our contingent consideration liabilities (SG&A). Amounts for YTD 2025 consist of $33 million for amortization of intangible assets (cost of revenue) and $15 million related primarily to legal expenses for the GRAIL acquisition and legal and other expenses for the pending SomaLogic acquisition (SG&A), offset by $32 million for fair value adjustments on our contingent consideration liabilities (SG&A). Consolidated amounts for Q2 2024 consist of $271 million for fair value adjustments on our contingent consideration liabilities, offset by $47 million for amortization of intangible assets, $49 million related primarily to legal and other expenses for the acquisition and divestiture of GRAIL, and $7 million for accrued interest on the EC fine. Consolidated amounts for YTD 2024 consist of $255 million for fair value adjustments on our contingent consideration liabilities, offset by $97 million for amortization of intangible assets, $81 million related primarily to legal and other expenses for the acquisition and divestiture of GRAIL, and $14 million for accrued interest on the EC fine. (d) Amounts for Q2 2025, YTD 2025 and Q2 2024 consist primarily of employee severance costs related to restructuring activities. Amounts for YTD 2024 consist primarily of lease and other asset impairments. (e) Amounts consist primarily of mark-to-market adjustments and impairments on our strategic investments. (f) Consolidated amounts for Q2 2024 consist of $8 million for fair value adjustments on our Helix contingent value right, which was settled in 2024, offset by $2 million for unrealized gains/losses related to foreign currency balance sheet remeasurement of the EC fine liability, that was reversed in 2024, and unrealized/realized mark-to-market gains/losses on hedge associated with the EC fine, for which such forward contracts were terminated in 2024. Consolidated amounts for YTD 2024 consist of $11 million for fair value adjustments on our Helix contingent value right, offset by $3 million for unrealized gains/losses related to foreign currency balance sheet remeasurement of the EC fine liability and unrealized/realized mark-to-market gains/losses on hedge associated with the EC fine. (g) Amounts for YTD 2025 consist of $3 million for costs related to board membership changes and $2 million for legal contingency accrual. (h) Amounts for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 consist of an intangible asset impairment related to Core Illumina. Amounts for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 consist of goodwill and IPR&D intangible asset impairments related to GRAIL. Amount for YTD 2024 also consists of an IPR&D intangible asset impairment related to Core Illumina.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (continued) (Dollars in millions) (unaudited) TABLE 4: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP TAX PROVISION:

Three Months Ended

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

Core/Consolidated

Core Illumina

Consolidated GAAP tax provision $ 71 23.4 %

$ 35 35.0 %

$ 12 (0.6) % Income tax provision (b) (1)



(1)



(1)

GILTI, US foreign tax credits, global minimum top-up tax (c) -



(20)



(99)

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (d) (16)



41



104

Non-GAAP tax provision (a) $ 54 22.2 %

$ 55 24.2 %

$ 16 22.3 %



















Six Months Ended

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

Core/Consolidated

Core Illumina

Consolidated GAAP tax provision $ 122 25.1 %

$ 80 37.3 %

$ 28 (1.4) % Income tax provision (b) (7)



(1)



(1)

GILTI, US foreign tax credits, global minimum top-up tax (c) -



(33)



(116)

Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (d) (18)



62



117

Non-GAAP tax provision (a) $ 97 22.1 %

$ 108 24.9 %

$ 28 28.8 %



The consolidated results for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 include the results for GRAIL which was spun off on June 24, 2024.

(a) Non-GAAP tax provision excludes the effects of the pro forma adjustments detailed above, which have been excluded to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. (b) Amounts represent the difference between book and tax accounting related to stock-based compensation cost. (c) Amounts represent the impact of GRAIL pre-acquisition net operating losses on GILTI, the utilization of US foreign tax credits, and the Pillar Two global minimum top-up tax, which no longer applies for 2025 since the GRAIL pre-acquisition net operating losses were fully utilized in prior years. (d) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments listed in Table 2.

