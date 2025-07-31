KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

For the quarter, total revenues were $3.175 billion, towards the upper end of the guidance range;

GAAP diluted EPS was $9.06, at the upper end of the guidance range, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $9.38, above the upper end of the guidance range;

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter and fiscal year was $1.16 billion and $4.08 billion, respectively, and free cash flow was $1.06 billion and $3.75 billion, respectively. Quarterly free cash flow topped $1 billion for the first time in the June quarter; and

Capital returns for the quarter and fiscal year were $679.7 million and $3.05 billion, respectively.

MILPITAS, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. KLA reported GAAP net income of $1.20 billion and GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $9.06 on total revenues of $3.175 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, KLA reported GAAP net income of $4.06 billion and GAAP diluted EPS of $30.37 on total revenues of $12.16 billion.

"KLA delivered strong across-the-board results for the June quarter including generating record quarterly free cash flow. These results reflect the unique and compelling opportunity within semiconductor capital equipment for KLA's continued role in enabling and supporting the AI infrastructure buildout," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA Corporation. "We continue to see growing relevancy for KLA's industry-leading technologies across our product portfolio in driving semiconductor-based innovation for our global customers in the leading-edge foundry/logic and memory markets, in addition to the evolving opportunities in advanced semiconductor packaging."

GAAP Results

Q4 FY 2025 Q3 FY 2025 Q4 FY 2024 Total Revenues $3,175 million $3,063 million $2,569 million Net Income $1,203 million $1,088 million $836 million Net Income per Diluted Share $9.06 $8.16 $6.18







Non-GAAP Results

Q4 FY 2025 Q3 FY 2025 Q4 FY 2024 Net Income $1,244 million $1,121 million $893 million Net Income per Diluted Share $9.38 $8.41 $6.60

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2025 fourth quarter and full year, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. P.T. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ending in September:

Total revenues is expected to be in a range of $3.15 billion +/- $150 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 60.7% +/- 1.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 62.0% +/- 1.0%

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $8.28 +/- $0.77

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $8.53 +/- $0.77

For additional details and assumptions underlying our guidance metrics, please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic on the KLA investor relations website ( ir.kla.com ). Such Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic are not incorporated by reference into this earnings release.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website ( ir.kla.com ). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to the amount and timing of dividends, the amount and timing of share repurchases, total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, are forward-looking statements and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our vulnerability to a weakening in the condition of the financial markets and the global economy; risks related to our international operations; evolving Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce rules and regulations and their impact on our ability to sell products to and provide services to certain customers in China; tariffs and other trade restrictions; costly intellectual property disputes that could result in our inability to sell or use the challenged technology; risks related to the legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we conduct our business; differing stakeholder expectations, requirements and attention to ESG matters and the resulting costs, risks and impact on our business; unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, or other ESG target, goals and commitments; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel; our vulnerability to disruptions and delays at our third-party service providers; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our business partners' systems and networks; our inability to access critical information in a timely manner due to system failures; risks related to acquisitions, integrations, strategic alliances or collaborative arrangements; climate change, earthquake, flood or other natural catastrophic events, public health crises or terrorism and the adverse impact on our business operations; the war between Ukraine and Russia, continued escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, and the significant military activity in those regions; lack of insurance for losses and interruptions caused by terrorists and acts of war, and our self-insurance of certain risks including earthquake risk; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates and the market values of our portfolio investments; risks related to tax and regulatory compliance audits; any change in taxation rules or practices and our effective tax rate; compliance costs with federal securities laws, rules, regulations, NASDAQ requirements, and evolving accounting standards and practices; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our vulnerability to a highly concentrated customer base; the cyclicality of the industries in which we operate; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully address changes in the industry; risks related to artificial intelligence; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect proprietary rights; our ability to compete in the industry; availability and cost of the materials and parts used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; risks related to our debt and leveraged capital structure; we may not be able to declare cash dividends at all or in any particular amount; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; our government funding for R&D is subject to audit, and potential termination or penalties; we may incur significant restructuring charges or other asset impairment charges or inventory write offs; we are subject to risks related to receivables factoring arrangements and compliance risk of certain settlement agreements with the government; and risks related to the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware being the sole and exclusive forum for certain actions and proceedings. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













( In thousands ) June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,078,908

$ 1,977,129 Marketable securities 2,415,715

2,526,866 Accounts receivable, net 2,263,915

1,833,041 Inventories 3,212,149

3,034,781 Other current assets 728,102

659,327 Total current assets 10,698,789

10,031,144 Land, property and equipment, net 1,252,775

1,109,968 Goodwill, net 1,792,193

2,015,726 Deferred income taxes 1,105,770

915,241 Purchased intangible assets, net 444,785

668,764 Other non-current assets 773,614

692,723 Total assets $ 16,067,926

$ 15,433,566 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 458,509

$ 359,487 Deferred system revenue 816,834

985,856 Deferred service revenue 548,011

501,926 Current portion of long-term debt -

749,936 Other current liabilities 2,262,441

2,063,569 Total current liabilities 4,085,795

4,660,774 Long-term debt 5,884,257

5,880,199 Deferred tax liabilities 446,945

486,690 Deferred service revenue 348,844

294,460 Other non-current liabilities 609,632

743,115 Total liabilities 11,375,473

12,065,238 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,511,922

2,280,133 Retained earnings 2,179,330

1,137,270 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,201

(49,075) Total stockholders' equity 4,692,453

3,368,328 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,067,926

$ 15,433,566

KLA Corporation











Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, ( In thousands, except per share amounts ) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Product $ 2,472,182

$ 1,954,837

$ 9,472,854

$ 7,482,679 Service 702,559

613,898

2,683,308

2,329,568 Total revenues 3,174,741

2,568,735

12,156,162

9,812,247 Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 1,207,286

1,010,551

4,751,867

3,928,073 Research and development 352,989

325,759

1,360,334

1,278,981 Selling, general and administrative 262,706

255,106

1,029,734

969,509 Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets -

-

239,100

289,474 Interest expense 73,125

82,836

302,166

311,253 Other expense (income), net (50,164)

(50,560)

(171,487)

(155,075) Income before income taxes 1,328,799

945,043

4,644,448

3,190,032 Provision for income taxes 125,950

108,597

582,805

428,136 Net income $ 1,202,849

$ 836,446

$ 4,061,643

$ 2,761,896 Net income per share:













Basic $ 9.11

$ 6.22

$ 30.53

$ 20.41 Diluted $ 9.06

$ 6.18

$ 30.37

$ 20.28 Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 132,032

134,462

133,030

135,345 Diluted 132,734

135,342

133,750

136,187

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,202,849

$ 836,446 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 96,252

101,001 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other (8,648)

4,214 Asset impairment charges -

11,307 Stock-based compensation expense 71,269

58,621 Deferred income taxes (60,482)

(30,634) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions: Accounts receivable (67,608)

(221,958) Inventories (48,519)

(32,843) Other assets (86,564)

(65,884) Accounts payable (8,601)

24,177 Deferred system revenue (51,515)

(8,613) Deferred service revenue 35,850

74,096 Other liabilities 90,708

142,685 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,164,991

892,615 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition of intellectual property (2,100)

- Capital expenditures (100,408)

(60,745) Proceeds from capital-related government assistance 5,948

- Purchases of available-for-sale securities (748,014)

(602,081) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 128,116

36,816 Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 394,759

488,779 Purchases of trading securities (30,013)

(21,635) Proceeds from sale of trading securities 26,367

18,644 Proceeds from other investments -

1,430 Net cash used in investing activities (325,345)

(138,792) Cash flows from financing activities:





Common stock repurchases (425,697)

(470,266) Payment of dividends to stockholders (253,965)

(197,521) Issuance of common stock 103,976

96,501 Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units (54,127)

(47,508) Contingent consideration payable and other, net -

(67) Net cash used in financing activities (629,813)

(618,861) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 11,053

(6,000) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 220,886

128,962 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,858,022

1,848,167 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,078,908

$ 1,977,129 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid, net $ 231,115

$ 65,553 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 7,772

$ 25,171 Non-cash activities:





Dividends payable - financing activities $ 2,300

$ 1,953 Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 5,500

$ 5,500 Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 25,740

$ 13,849

KLA Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our three reportable segments and reconciliations to total revenues for the indicated periods:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, ( In thousands ) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Semiconductor Process Control $ 2,877,647

$ 2,307,994

$ 10,947,359

$ 8,733,556 Specialty Semiconductor Process 141,866

121,268

587,107

528,701 PCB and Component Inspection 154,106

140,017

621,721

552,491 Total revenues for reportable segments 3,173,619

2,569,279

12,156,187

9,814,748 Corporate allocations and effects of changes in foreign

currency exchange rates 1,122

(544)

(25)

(2,501) Total revenues $ 3,174,741

$ 2,568,735

$ 12,156,162

$ 9,812,247

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended ( In thousands, except per share amounts )

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 GAAP net income

$ 1,202,849

$ 1,088,416

$ 836,446

$ 4,061,643

$ 2,761,896 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to

non-GAAP net income:



















Acquisition-related charges a 50,677

53,663

58,777

219,690

239,901 Restructuring, severance and other charges b 2,133

-

17,721

7,128

21,033 Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets c -

-

-

239,100

289,474 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments d (18,559)

(18,306)

(23,227)

(79,511)

(86,311) Discrete tax items e 7,322

(3,113)

3,092

3,630

7,630 Non-GAAP net income

$ 1,244,422

$ 1,120,660

$ 892,809

$ 4,451,680

$ 3,233,623 GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 9.06

$ 8.16

$ 6.18

$ 30.37

$ 20.28 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 9.38

$ 8.41

$ 6.60

$ 33.28

$ 23.74 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation

132,734

133,303

135,342

133,750

136,187

Pre-tax Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments Included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

( In thousands ) Acquisition-Related

Charges

Restructuring,

Severance and Other

Charges

Total Pre-tax GAAP to

Non-GAAP

Adjustments Three Months Ended June 30, 2025









Costs of revenues $ 39,024

$ 1,233

$ 40,257 Research and development -

(3)

(3) Selling, general and administrative 11,653

903

12,556 Total in three months ended June 30, 2025 $ 50,677

$ 2,133

$ 52,810 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025









Costs of revenues $ 41,838

$ -

$ 41,838 Selling, general and administrative 11,825

-

11,825 Total in three months ended March 31, 2025 $ 53,663

$ -

$ 53,663 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024









Costs of revenues $ 45,937

$ 2,240

$ 48,177 Research and development -

2,230

2,230 Selling, general and administrative 12,840

13,251

26,091 Total in three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 58,777

$ 17,721

$ 76,498

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,164,991

$ 892,615

$ 4,081,903

$ 3,308,575 Capital expenditures

(100,408)

(60,745)

(335,259)

(277,384) Free cash flow

$ 1,064,583

$ 831,870

$ 3,746,644

$ 3,031,191

Capital Returns Calculation





Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Payments of dividends to stockholders

$ 253,965

$ 197,521

$ 904,594

$ 773,041 Common stock repurchases

425,697

470,266

2,149,946

1,735,746 Capital returns

$ 679,662

$ 667,787

$ 3,054,540

$ 2,508,787

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS



Three Months Ending September 30, 2025 ( In millions, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share

$7.51

$9.05 Acquisition-related charges a 0.38

0.38 Restructuring, severance and other charges b 0.01

0.01 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments d (0.14)

(0.14) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$7.76

$9.30 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

132.4

132.4

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin





Three Months Ending September 30, 2025



Low

High GAAP gross margin

59.7 %

61.7 % Acquisition-related charges a 1.3 %

1.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin

61.0 %

63.0 %

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain gains, costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and free cash flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:

a) Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and write-offs due to abandonment of in-process research and development projects. Although we exclude the effect of amortization of all acquired intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting arising from acquisitions, and such amortization of intangible assets related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to our future period revenues as well.



b) Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance and, in the three months ended June 30, 2024, write-downs of certain right of use assets and fixed assets that were abandoned.



c) Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024, March 31, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2023, include non-cash expense recognized as a result of the company's testing for goodwill impairment and long-lived assets impairment. The impairment charge in fiscal 2025 resulted from the continued deterioration of the long-term forecast for our PCB business. The impairment charge in fiscal 2024 resulted from the downward revision of financial outlook for our PCB and Display reporting units and the subsequent decision to exit the Company's Display business that was based on many factors, including the cancellation of a significant new technology project by a major customer in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these impairment charges as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability. Management also believes excluding this item helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.



d) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.



e) Discrete tax items in the three months ended March 31, 2025 include a deferred tax impact relating to the amortization of certain intellectual property as a result of an internal restructuring of ownership rights to better align with how our business operates. Discrete tax items in the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 also include the recognition of a net deferred tax liability on foreign currency gains/losses resulting from new tax legislation and a tax benefit from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 include a one-time tax benefit resulting from changes made to our international structure to better align ownership of certain intellectual property rights with how our business operates. Discrete tax items in all periods presented include a tax impact relating to the amortization of the aforementioned tax benefits or similar tax benefits recorded in other periods.

