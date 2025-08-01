

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - High Noon Spirits is recalling select Beach Variety packs of its vodka seltzer after a packaging error led to some cans being filled with alcohol but mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz energy drinks.



The affected products, shipped to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin between July 21 and July 23, carry specific lot and UPC codes. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date.



The error occurred when High Noon's packaging supplier mistakenly delivered empty Celsius-branded cans to the seltzer production facility. Those cans were filled with High Noon's vodka seltzer, sealed with Celsius labels, and distributed to stores. Any customer who finds these codes should immediately dispose of the cans and refrain from consuming the contents.



High Noon stresses that Beach Variety packs bearing any other lot codes are safe to drink. The company and its packaging partner are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure such a labeling mishap cannot recur.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News