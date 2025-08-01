

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $275 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ameren Corp reported adjusted earnings of $275 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 131260.9% to $2.22 billion from $1.69 million last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



