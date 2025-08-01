

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $202.35 million, or $9.78 per share. This compares with $221.81 million, or $10.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $983.22 million from $946.75 million last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $10.55 to $10.75 Full year EPS guidance: $42.10 to $42.60



