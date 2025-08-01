

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $365.8 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $283.4 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $3.220 billion from $2.775 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $365.8 Mln. vs. $283.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $3.220 Bln vs. $2.775 Bln last year.



