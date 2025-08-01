Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928335 | ISIN: KR7033780008 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.08.2025 01:36 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KT&G Corporation: KT&G Global Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's Committee of Intellectual Property Rights signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 24, 2025, in the city of Astana, General Director of KT&G Global Kazakhstan Seo Ji Chul and Chairperson of the Committee on Intellectual Property Rights of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sholpan Toktarovna Abdreyeva signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation.

KT&G Global Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's Committee of Intellectual Property Rights singed an MoU for the protection of IP rights

The document reflects a shift from a framework-based cooperation to a deeper and more practice-oriented model of interaction, aimed at addressing pressing issues in the field of intellectual property, particularly the fight against counterfeit tobacco products.

The signing of the Memorandum marked an important step in strengthening the collaboration between the state and business in the field of intellectual property. It provides for the development of joint initiatives focused on combating counterfeit products, raising awareness and culture of intellectual property protection, improving enforcement practices and supporting innovation activity.

KT&G Global Kazakhstan's General Director Seo Ji Chul (left) and Chairperson of the Committee on Intellectual Property Sholpan Toktarovna Abdreyeva (right)


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740785/KT_G_Global_Kazakhstan_Kazakhstan_s_Committee_Intellectual_Property_Rights_singed_MoU.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740786/KT_G_Global_Kazakhstan_s_General_Director_Seo_Ji_Chul__left.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/5437295/KT_G_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-global-kazakhstan-and-kazakhstans-committee-of-intellectual-property-rights-signed-a-memorandum-of-understanding-and-cooperation-302519236.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.