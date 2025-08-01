HONG KONG, Aug 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The year 2025 marks the resurgence of industrial capital focused on long-term value creation. Recently, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) stands out with a multidimensional breakthrough - racking up investment successes, winning multiple institutional and individual awards, executing steady share buybacks, and receiving bullish analyst ratings. The company's long-term roadmap anchored in hard-tech and industrial depth is beginning to pay off rapidly.I. From Awards Powerhouse to Hard-Tech Benchmark: Zhao Tianyang's Investment Strategy Gains Mainstream RecognitionIn July 2025, Zhao Tianyang, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Shoucheng Holdings, was named on multiple prestigious lists by Caijing, Securities Times, and 36Kr, including 'CVC & Industrial Capital Top 50 Investors,' 'Investor of the Year,' and 'Top 100 Most Popular Investors Among Founders.' His personal style and Shoucheng's synergistic strategy are earning high recognition from both the industry and capital markets.Simultaneously, Shoucheng Holdings was awarded 'Outstanding Frontier Technology Investment Institution,' 'Top 100 Private Equity Institutions,' and 'Best Emerging Healthcare Investor,' marking strong market validation for its heavy investments in robotics, frontier tech, healthcare, and new energy.Zhao's success is no accident. In recent years, he has led strategic early bets on companies like Unitree, Galbot, Noetix Robotics - many of which are leaders in humanoid robotics, surgical AI, or quantum health. His ability to connect investment with real-world deployment has made him a standout figure in industrial capital.II. From Betting on Underdogs to Ecosystem Realization: Robotics Strategy Goes Deep2025 is a pivotal year for robotics, transitioning from tech validation to scaled delivery. As early as 2024, Shoucheng partnered with Beijing's state asset authority to launch a multi-billion yuan -Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund.' The fund has backed humanoid, medical, and industrial robots, creating a full-cycle loop from procurement to deployment to reinvestment.The strategy is now paying off. In July, Tsinghua's Fire God team - powered by Shoucheng-backed Booster Robotics - won China's first championship in the RoboCup humanoid division. Unitree has entered the IPO fast track. Several portfolio companies - Galbot, Noetix - made headlines at WAIC and the Humanoid Robot Games, marking their transition from R&D to market presence.Meanwhile, Shoucheng is offering real deployment scenarios for robotics - like REIT-backed industrial parks and transport hubs - creating a feedback loop of demand validation and product iteration. This accelerates its shift from investor to ecosystem co-builder.III. Capital Actions Speak Louder: Buybacks and AAA Ratings Support FundamentalsOn the financial front, Shoucheng has been assertive. Since July, the company has repurchased over 36 million shares, investing more than HK$66 million, with stable prices between HK$1.80 and HK$1.87 - effectively supporting its share price and liquidity.At the same time, Shoucheng once again received dual AAA long-term issuer ratings from CCXI and United Ratings - China's top two rating agencies - for the third consecutive year. This affirms its capital structure, financial robustness, and credibility, making it a rare AAA-rated tech-infrastructure hybrid in the Hong Kong market.Reports cite Shoucheng's strong shareholder support and steady cash flow from parking and industrial space management as key enablers for its long-term tech investments.IV. Analysts Align: 'Smart Infrastructure Platform' Logic Gains VisibilityOn July 30, Dongbei Securities initiated coverage on Shoucheng with a buy rating, forecasting a 15% outperformance over the next six months. The report praises Shoucheng's transition from 'traditional asset operator' to 'smart infrastructure platform' and its dual-track approach of capital + scenarios in robotics.Previously, leading brokerages including CICC, CSC Financial, and GF Securities had also issued positive ratings, commending the company's systematic playbook in robotics, new energy, and medtech.Analysts agree: Shoucheng's integrated model - investment + operation + application - has built a robust, defensible platform that could define smart infrastructure in the Hong Kong market.V. Execution Defines Moat: A Capital Force That Transcends CyclesIn a volatile macro and industry environment, Shoucheng shows strong stability from opportunity identification to value realization. Zhao Tianyang and his team are answering the call of our times: industrial capital isn't just about foresight - it's about delivery.As commercial robotics, healthcare recovery, and hard-tech globalization gather steam, Shoucheng stands at the dawn of a harvest cycle. This time, it's not just telling stories. It's collecting the rewards.Posted by All Way Success Company Limited for Shoucheng Holdings www.shouchengholdings.com [HKSE:0697, FRA:SHVA, OTCPK:SHNHF]Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.