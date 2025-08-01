

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCM III Acquisition Corp. announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 22 million units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.



The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will begin trading tomorrow, August, 1, 2025, under the ticker symbol HCMAU.



Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols HCMA and HCMAW, respectively.



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.



The company said it has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



