Over the last year, Freelancer has optimised its cost base, invested in AI tooling for internal use and to enhance freelancers' skills, and focused on product quality to improve demand for its services. In H125, revenue was up 8.0% y-o-y even while gross marketplace volume (GMV) was down 2.4%, as the business improved the take rate in Escrow.com and Loadshift. The company was net cash flow positive in H125 and reported a year-on-year increase in adjusted operating profit. With the cost base right-sized and cash being generated at this level of revenue and GMV, we see scope for significant operational leverage if the company can stimulate GMV growth.

