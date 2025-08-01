

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation and final Purchasing Managers' survey data from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 2.1 percent on a yearly basis in July, the same rate as seen in June.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing PMI data. The index is forecast to rise to 51.7 in July from 51.4 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy factory PMI data is due. Economists expect the PMI to climb to 48.7 in July from 48.4 in June.



At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global releases France's manufacturing PMI survey results. The flash estimate showed that the factory PMI climbed to 48.4 in July from 48.1 a month ago.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is seen at 49.2 in July, unchanged from the flash estimate.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey results are due. The final manufacturing PMI is expected to rise moderately to 49.8 in July, in line with flash estimate, from 49.5 in June.



In the meantime, Italy's ISTAT publishes retail sales for June. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decrease in May.



Half an hour later, UK S&P Global is slated to issue manufacturing PMI survey results. The final reading is seen at 48.2 in July compared to 47.7 in the prior month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area flash inflation data. Inflation is forecast to ease slightly to 1.9 percent in July from 2.0 percent in June.



