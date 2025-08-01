

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MSLOY) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first quarter dropped to 52.82 billion Japanese yen or 152.66 yen per share from 106.99 billion yen or 294.64 yen per share in the same quarter last year.



Shipping and other revenues for the first quarter declined to 432.70 billion yen from 435.95 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026, the company now projects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 200 billion yen or 581.48 yen per share, operating profit of 106.00 billion yen, and revenues of 1.73 trillion yen.



Previously, the company expected annual profit attributable to owners of parent to be 170 billion yen, operating profit of 100.00 billion yen, and revenues of 1.70 trillion yen.



