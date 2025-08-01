Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Update on Office Portfolio, Ireland

DJ SWEF: Update on Office Portfolio, Ireland 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Update on Office Portfolio, Ireland 
01-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
   
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION EU 596/2014 
AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. 
 
  
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO OR 
WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, 
TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO SELL OR 
ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, ANY INVESTMENTS IN ANY 
JURISDICTION. 
 
  
 
  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
Portfolio Update 
 
Update on Office Portfolio, Ireland 
 
  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" or "SWEF") provides an update on the loan investment known 
as the Office Portfolio, Ireland. As of 31 May 2025, the loan represented approximately 7.8% of the Company's Net Asset 
Value ("NAV"). 
 
  
 
On 21 October 2024, the Company announced an impairment of EUR12.9 million (equivalent to 50% of the value of the loan 
investment as at 30 September 2024) in respect of the Company's loan investment secured on a portfolio of properties in 
Central Dublin.  Further to that announcement, the Board has continued to evaluate the alternative business plan 
scenarios available to the Company in relation to this loan investment. Based on that evaluation, and the continuing 
challenging Dublin office market dynamics, the Board has now decided to write down the carrying value of the loan 
investment as of 30 June 2025 to EUR6.75 million by means of providing a further EUR7.3 million impairment provision 
against it (which equates to circa 4.2 pence per share impairment).  The Board considers that there are a wide range of 
possible outcomes whereby the loan asset may have varying degrees of recoverability due to the various business plan 
scenarios being evaluated.  The Investment Adviser will continue to actively manage the position to maximise the 
opportunity for value recovery and the Board will continue to closely monitor the position and ongoing developments.  
The Company looks forward to providing further updates as appropriate. 
 
  
 
As of 31 May 2025, the Company's NAV was GBP149.6 million and the NAV per share was 101.09 pence. 
 
  
 
The Company is currently finalising its second quarter Quarterly Portfolio Update, which is expected to be published 
shortly. To date, the Company has returned GBP256.0 million to shareholders in Compulsory Redemptions in accordance with 
its orderly realisation strategy adopted on 27 January 2023. This is equivalent to 61.9 per cent of NAV as of 31 
January 2023. 
 
  
 
For further information, please contact:  
 
  
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
  
 
Duke Le Prevost 
 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 630 
 
E: Starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
  
 
Jefferies International Limited 
 
Gaudi Le Roux 
 
Harry Randall 
 
Ollie Nott 
 
 T: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 
 
  
 
The person responsible for arranging the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Duke Le Prevost. 
 
  
 
A copy of this announcement can be found on the Company's webiste: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
  
 
Notes:  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. 
 
  
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 
 
  
 
Information regarding forward-looking statements 
 
  
 
This announcement contains (or may contain) statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking 
statements". Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and 
other matters that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of a 
date in the future or forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, the words "consider" "aim", 
"anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "target", "project", 
"will", "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or words of similar meaning. 
These forward-looking statements include matters that are not historical facts and include statements that reflect 
intentions, beliefs and current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and 
uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or are 
beyond the Company's control. They are not guarantees of future value or performance and are based on one or more 
assumptions. 
 
  
 
Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement apply only as at the date of this announcement. Subject to 
any obligations under the UK Listing Rules and FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the UK version of the 
Market Abuse Regulation or any other applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to 
update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or 
otherwise. 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BTZJM644 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  397627 
EQS News ID:  2177994 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2177994&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.