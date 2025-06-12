Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 14:39 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Results of AGM

DJ SWEF: Results of AGM 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Results of AGM 
12-Jun-2025 / 13:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
Results of Twelfth Annual General Meeting 
 
  
 
The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the Twelfth Annual 
General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 12th June 2025, all resolutions put to the meeting were approved by 
shareholders. 
 
  
 
Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 
 
  
 
Ordinary Resolution 
                                    For*      Against    Withheld** 
  
 
 1. To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for           
  the period ended 
  31 December 2024.                           104,286,873        0 
                                            0 
 
 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 
  31 December 2024.                           104,246,858   21,436    18,579 
  
 
 3. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 
                                      99,837,141   4,449,732   0 
  
 
 
 4. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Shelagh Mason. 
                                      103,091,203   1,195,670   0 
  
 
 
 5. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Charlotte Denton. 
                                      103,091,203   1,195,670   0 
  
 
 
 6. To elect as a Director of the Company, Gary Yardley. 
                                      103,098,588   1,188,285   0 
  
 
 
 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 
                                      104,258,046   28,827    0 
  
 
 
 8. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 
                                      104,286,873   0       0 
  
 
 
 9. To approve the Company's dividend policy. 
                                      104,286,873   0       0 
  
 
 
Special Resolution 
                                                       
  
 
10. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 
                                      104,285,248   1,625     0

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Twelfth Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 27 May 2025, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism National Storage Mechanism | FCA ***

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution

*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3530 3630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital

+44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Henry Wilson

Samuel Adams

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the primary segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BTZJM644 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  392544 
EQS News ID:  2154408 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154408&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 08:07 ET (12:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
