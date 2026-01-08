DJ SWEF: Results of the 31 December 2025 EGM and Change of Financial Year End

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Results of the 31 December 2025 EGM and Change of Financial Year End 08-Jan-2026 / 16:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, the special resolution put to the meeting to adopt the New Articles was approved by shareholders. As a result of the adoption of the New Articles, the Board of Directors have chosen to extend the financial year end of the Company from 31 December 2025 to 28 February 2026. As detailed in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board believes that the extension to the year end is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. By effecting the Year End Extension, it will allow the Company to potentially save costs and expenses that would otherwise be spent on producing audited accounts for its 2025 financial year and consequently provide higher returns to Shareholders on the Company's liquidation (which is currently forecast for early 2026). For the avoidance of doubt, such cost savings will not be available if the liquidation does not commence by 28 February 2026, but, in that event, the cost position is forecast to be neutral. The Company will continue to publish its monthly net asset value and periodic factsheets in line with current established timelines. Details of the votes lodged are set out below: Special Resolution For* Against Withheld** To adopt the New Articles. 8,483,080 0 0

The full text of the resolution may be found in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 11 December 2025, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism***.

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

