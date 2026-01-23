Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SWEF: December 2025 NAV

DJ SWEF: December 2025 NAV 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: December 2025 NAV 
23-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") 
 
Net Asset Value, 31 December 2025 
 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
 
As at the close of business on 31 December 2025 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company's Ordinary Shares 
was 96.82p (30 November 2025: 96.74p). The 31 December 2025 NAV shown here has been calculated before taking into 
account the dividend of 1.375 pence per share announced by the Company today which will be recognised in January 2026 
NAV. Please refer to the Reconciliation of NAV per share movements below for more information. 

Net Asset Value in total: 

Loans advanced                        GBP8.3m 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                   GBP14.4m 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss     GBP0.1m 
 
Other net assets/(liabilities)                (GBP0.3m) 
 
Net assets                          GBP22.5m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2025 are shown below. 

Local Currency         Sterling (2) 
 
Amounts drawn EURm (1)                      EUR8.8m                      GBP7.7m 
 
Total drawn                         GBP7.7m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

Reconciliation of NAV per share movements for the month ended 31 December 2025: 

December 2025 (pence) 
 
NAV at the beginning of period                                  96.74 
 
Operating Income (loss) available to distribute (3)                       (0.03) 
 
Net impairment provision on asset classified as Stage 3 (4)                   0.41 
 
Realised FX gains / (losses) not distributable (5)                        (4.76) 
 
Reclassification of Realised FX gains from not distributable to distributable income following  4.69 
loan repayments (5) 
 
 
Unrealised FX gains / (losses) (6)                                       (0.23) 
 
NAV at the end of the period                                    96.82

(3) Operating Income (loss) available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less operating costs incurred and before any impairment is taken into account. The Operating Income available to distribute also includes realised foreign exchange gains and losses that are available to distribute except where the realised gains and losses relate to the settlement of hedges that were previously rolled forward and the gain or loss on that roll forward was classified as unavailable to distribute (see note 5 below).

(4) In December 2025 a loan classified as Stage 3 had a reversal of an impairment made in 2025.

(5) On occasion, the Group may realise a gain or loss on a capital hedge before the loan matures. When this situation arises the Group separates the realised FX gain or loss from other realised FX gains or losses and considers it unavailable to distribute or not as a reduction in distributable profits. The FX gain or loss will only be transferred to distributable income when the loan is settled, and the final net gain or loss on the capital hedges over the life of the loan can be determined. The December reconciliation of NAV above shows the reversing of such an FX gain (or proportion thereof) following the repayment of such loan.

(6) Unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mismatches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this may cause some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements.

Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 20 3530 3630

E: starwood@apexgroup.com

Jefferies International Limited

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

T: +44 020 7029 8000

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BW9KGG29 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 415906 
EQS News ID:  2263962 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2263962&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.