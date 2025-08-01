Anzeige
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2025

Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2025 will commence on 1 August 2025 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 2 September 2025.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


