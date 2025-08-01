

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Erste Group Bank AG (EBO.DE) Friday reported net income of 1.665 billion euros or 3.93 euros per share for the first half, higher than 1.629 billion euros or 3.73 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by growth in net interest income.



Operating income increased 2.7% to 5.668 billion euros from 5.522 billion euros last year.



Net interest income also grew 2.7% to 3.786 billion euros from 3.687 billion euros in the previous year.



Net fee and commission income rose 8.3% to 1.542 billion euros.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects net interest income to increase year-on-year. It was previously expected to remain flat with last year.



