

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corporation (YHA.F) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY2.382 billion, or JPY5.26 per share. This compares with JPY9.418 billion, or JPY19.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.4% to JPY103.888 billion from JPY112.146 billion last year.



Yamaha Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY2.382 Bln. vs. JPY9.418 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY5.26 vs. JPY19.05 last year. -Revenue: JPY103.888 Bln vs. JPY112.146 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised down its guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Yamaha now anticipates a net profit of JPY 22.500 billion against the earlier outlook of JPY 28.500 billion. Income per basic share is now projected to be JPY 49.63, less than the previous guidance of JPY 62.90.



The company now projects annual revenue of JPY 452 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 455 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Yamaha had posted a net income of JPY 13.351 billion, or JPY 27.58 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 462.080 billion.



The company still expects to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 26 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News