

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Friday reported net income before taxes of 160.3 billion yen for the first quarter, higher than 102.9 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue in almost all divisions.



Net income increased to 104.6 billion yen or 34.04 yen per share from 68.9 billion yen or 22.36 yen per share last year.



Net revenue grew 15% to 523.3 billion yen from 454.4 billion yen in the previous year.



Revenue increased 14% in Banking to 12.8 billion yen; 7% in Wholesale to 261.1 billion; 6% in Investment Management to 50.6 billion yen, while Wealth Management revenue decreased 4% year-on-year to 105.8 billion yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News