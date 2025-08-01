

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Electronic products manufacturer TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK) on Friday maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook, after reporting lower profit in its first quarter, despite higher sales.



For the quarter, net profit attributable to owners of parent dropped 30.5 percent to 41.46 billion Japanese yen from last year's 59.63 billion yen. Earnings per share were 21.82 yen, down from 31.39 yen last year.



Operating profit fell 2.5 percent to 56.42 billion yen from last year's 57.87 billion yen.



For the quarter, net sales increased 3.3 percent to 535.75 billion yen from prior year's 518.81 billion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, TDK continues to expect net profit attributable to owners of parent of around 135 billion yen, down 19.2 percent from last year.



Operating profit is still expected to be 180 billion yen, 19.7 percent lower than the prior year.



Net sales are still projected to be 2.12 trillion yen, 3.8 percent lower than last year.



In Tokyo, TDK shares closed Friday's trading at 1,876.00 yen, up 1.02 percent.



