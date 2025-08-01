The Diverse Income Trust Plc - The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES
The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.
The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2025 Redemption Point was 72,822,392 (representing 30.8% of the issued ordinary capital).
A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2025 Redemption Point, being 29 August 2025, setting out the Redemption details.
1 August 2025
Contact details:
Premier Miton Group plc
Gervais Williams
gervais.williams@premiermiton.com
0203 714 516
Martin Turner
martin.turner@premiermiton.com
0203 714 517
Claire Long
claire.long@premiermiton.com
01483 400 463
Panmure Liberum
Alex Collins
alex.collins@panmureliberum.com
020 7886 2767
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45