Freitag, 01.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.08.2025 10:12 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2025 Redemption Point was 72,822,392 (representing 30.8% of the issued ordinary capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2025 Redemption Point, being 29 August 2025, setting out the Redemption details.

1 August 2025

Contact details:

Premier Miton Group plc

Gervais Williams

gervais.williams@premiermiton.com

0203 714 516

Martin Turner

martin.turner@premiermiton.com

0203 714 517

Claire Long

claire.long@premiermiton.com

01483 400 463

Panmure Liberum

Alex Collins

alex.collins@panmureliberum.com

020 7886 2767

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


