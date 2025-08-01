The Diverse Income Trust Plc - The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2025 Redemption Point was 72,822,392 (representing 30.8% of the issued ordinary capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2025 Redemption Point, being 29 August 2025, setting out the Redemption details.

1 August 2025

Contact details:

Premier Miton Group plc Gervais Williams gervais.williams@premiermiton.com 0203 714 516 Martin Turner martin.turner@premiermiton.com 0203 714 517 Claire Long claire.long@premiermiton.com 01483 400 463 Panmure Liberum Alex Collins alex.collins@panmureliberum.com 020 7886 2767

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45