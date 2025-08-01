

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KDDI reported first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent of 171.12 billion yen, down 3.3% from last year. Earnings per share was 43.00 yen compared to 42.48 yen. Operating revenue was 1.44 trillion yen, up 3.4%.



For year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 748.0 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 194.38 yen, and operating revenue of 6.33 trillion yen.



