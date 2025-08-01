Tallinna Vesi's second-quarter sales reached €19.4 million

AS Tallinna Vesi's sales in the second quarter were €19.4 million, the increase was mainly driven by the sales of construction services.

Compared to the second quarter of 2024, revenue was up 23.4%, or €3.67 million. The increase in revenue was mainly driven by the subsidiary's sales of construction services, which increased by €2.65 million compared to the same period the year before. Sales of water services increased by €0.95 million, with a decrease in water services provided to business customers and an increase in water services provided to private customers. The change in the sales of water services came mainly from the new price for water services effective from 1 May, which took into account both the legal obligation to harmonise the price of the service for private and business customers by 1 July 2026, and the need for investment to ensure the sustainability of water services.

The company's net profit in the second quarter of 2025 was €1.37 million, which is €0.83 million less than in the same period of the previous year. Net profit was significantly affected by higher tax cost.

"The second quarter marks the start of summer, which is a busy time for our industry. We have made good progress with the investment plan and more than 20 kilometres of pipelines have already been built or rehabilitated," said Aleksandr Timofejev, CEO of Tallinna Vesi.

In 2025, the company plans to build and rehabilitate approximately 45 kilometres of pipelines. The company's aim is to carry out construction work with as little disruption to traffic and city life as possible and in cooperation with other utility owners. Approximately half, or 9.2 kilometres, of the 20 kilometres completed this year have been built using no-dig techniques instead of excavating trenches.

In the second quarter, major construction work started on Kopli Street, the next phase of Paljassaare Road, A. H. Tammsaare Road, and Tuukri and Uus-Sadama streets. The pipeline to be replaced on Tammsaare Road is an important supply line for the Mustamäe and Õismäe area. Work on Tuukri and Uus-Sadama streets also involves the construction of large stormwater pipelines to mitigate flooding in that area.

At the beginning of the year, the subsidiary Watercom started to rehabilitate pipelines with new equipment that allows the rehabilitation to be carried out using a no-dig technique instead of excavating trenches.

In the second quarter, the company continued to invest in future-proofing its infrastructure and ensuring the continuity of the vital service it provides.

"In the first half of the year, there have been significant developments in our core business, for example, we completed the reconstruction of the filters at the water treatment plant and launched the procurement for the upgrading of the ozonation process applied in the production of clean drinking water," said Aleksander Timofejev.

He also highlighted the extensive work completed at the wastewater treatment plant to upgrade the mechanical treatment stage, which will make the first stage of the long treatment cycle more efficient and help keep the environmental footprint of our customers as small as possible.

The total investment planned for this year amounts to €61 million. With recent investments, such as the successful operation of a combined heat and power plant that produces energy from biogas, Tallinna Vesi continues to move towards a more sustainable operating model.

In the second quarter, the quality of treated wastewater from the Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant exceeded the effluent standards. To keep the Baltic Sea clean, the company uses efficient treatment processes that helped to remove more than 270 tonnes of solid waste, 50 tonnes of sand, 514 tonnes of nitrogen and 65 tonnes of phosphorus from wastewater during the second quarter of 2025.

Tap water quality was excellent in the second quarter, as in the previous year, meeting 100% of all quality requirements. "A customer survey carried out in spring showed that trust in the drinking water we offer is high, with 89% of respondents saying they drink tap water. In addition, there is a growing desire to protect the environment and contribute to reducing plastic production by drinking tap water from a reusable bottle," Aleksander Timofejev said.

The water loss rate in the water distribution network fell to 12.4% in the second quarter of the year, compared with 13% a year earlier. In order to keep water loss rates low, the company carries out continuous online monitoring of the water network and continues with its planned water network rehabilitation programme.

As a vital service provider, Tallinna Vesi believes it is important to raise consumer awareness of the benefits of fresh tap water and environmental protection. In the second quarter, the company organised an open day at the wastewater treatment plant and attended many public events, providing fresh drinking water from tanks and organising activities to promote the water sector. On 30 June, we started providing fresh drinking water in the rehearsal fields of the Dance Celebration, followed by the supply of drinking water to Song and Dance Celebration participants throughout the celebration week.

At the beginning of May, Tallinna Vesi opened 59 public drinking water taps across Tallinn, which will be available for everyone to use until the end of summer.

By the end of the second quarter of 2025, Tallinna Vesi had installed smart meters for 72% of its customers. The new meters provide information on water consumption, enabling the detection of leaks in the customer's pipes as early as possible. This will save the environment and minimise potential damage to property caused by water damage. "The feedback from customers on the switch to smart meters has been very positive, and we hope to have a new meter installed for everyone by the end of next year," said Aleksandr Timofejev.

Tallinna Vesi's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability was recognised with the gold level in 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Index. Tallinn Vesi was also awarded the silver level "Supporter of National Defence" recognition by the Ministry of Defence.

As the largest employer in the water sector, Tallinna Vesi offers traineeships to more than 20 students during the summer, who can later join the company if suitable.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to approximately 25,000 private and business customers and approximately 500,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the company's shares are freely floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million

except key ratios



Quarter 2 2025/2024



6 months Variance 2025/2024



2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 Sales 19.40 15.72 15.55 23.4% 35.40 30.83 30.30 14.8% Gross profit 7.15 6.34 5.81 12.8% 13.74 12.41 11.53 10.7% Gross profit margin % 36.84 40.30 37.37 -8.6% 38.80 40.25 38.07 -3.6% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 7.65 6.66 6.24 14.9% 14.60 13.05 12.40 11.9% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 39.46 42.35 40.11 -6.8% 41.24 42.32 40.92 -2.6% Operating profit 5.14 4.46 4.13 15.2% 9.62 8.58 8.20 12.1% Operating profit - main business 4.69 4.17 3.81 12.6% 9.00 8.33 7.73 8.0% Operating profit margin % 26.48 28.35 26.54 -6.6% 27.19 27.84 27.07 -2.4% Profit before taxes 4.23 3.42 3.41 23.7% 7.72 6.45 6.93 19.7% Profit before taxes margin % 21.80 21.75 21.91 0.2% 21.80 20.92 22.89 4.2% Net profit 1.37 2.19 2.31 -37.7% 4.80 5.20 5.81 -7.7% Net profit margin % 7.05 13.95 14.88 -49.5% 13.57 16.88 19.19 -19.6% ROA % 0.42 0.77 0.90 -45.1% 1.49 1.83 1.52 -18.6% Debt to total capital employed % 65.32 60.76 57.66 7.5% 65.32 60.76 57.66 7.5% ROE % 1.15 1.89 2.06 -39.2% 4.10 4.54 3.46 -9.8% Current ratio 0.66 0.69 1.31 -4.3% 0.66 0.69 1.31 -4.3% Quick ratio 0.60 0.63 1.24 -4.8% 0.60 0.63 1.24 -4.8% Investments into fixed assets 15.88 11.39 5.77 39.4% 22.64 18.04 10.44 25.5% Payout ratio % - 79.80 79.41 - 79.80 79.41

Gross profit margin - Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit margin - Operating profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation - Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin - Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Net profit margin - Net profit / Net sales

ROA - Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed - Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE - Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio - Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio - (Current assets - Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business - Water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand ASSETS Note as of

30 June

2025 as of

31 December

2024 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 2,533 3,589 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 11,695 10,746 Inventories 1,255 1,180 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 15,483 15,515 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 312,083 296,264 Intangible assets 5 2,220 2,062 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 314,303 298,326 TOTAL ASSETS 329,786 313,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 803 875 Current portion of long-term loans 3,407 3,441 Trade and other payables 16,975 13,581 Prepayments 2,363 2,646 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 23,548 20,543 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 51,011 50,106 Leases 1,801 2,178 Loans 132,455 114,241 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 419 494 Other payables 177 108 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 191,881 173,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES 215,429 193,688 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 76,345 82,141 TOTAL EQUITY 114,357 120,153 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 329,786 313,841

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Quarter 2 for the 6 months

ended 30 June Note 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 1, 7 19,395 15,724 35,399 30,829 Cost of goods and services sold 1, 9 -12,250 -9,387 -21,663 -18,422 GROSS PROFIT 1 7,145 6,337 13,736 12,407 Marketing expenses 9 -239 -241 -495 -475 General administration expenses 9 -1,599 -1,531 -3,386 -3,025 Other income and expenses 1, 10 -171 -108 -232 -323 OPERATING PROFIT 5,136 4,457 9,623 8,584 Financial income 11 30 67 64 149 Financial expenses 11 -937 -1,104 -1,969 -2,285 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 4,229 3,420 7,718 6,448 Income tax -2,861 -1,226 -2,914 -1,244 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1,368 2,194 4,804 5,204 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 1,368 2,194 4,804 5,204 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 1,368 2,194 4,804 5,204 Earnings per A share (in euros) 13 0.07 0.11 0.24 0.26

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand for the 6 months

ended 30 June Note 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 9,623 8,584 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 9 4,618 4,131 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees 7 -394 -340 Other non-cash adjustments 28 -91 Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -46 -55 Change in current assets involved in operating activities -1,023 -446 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -892 351 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 13,698 12,134 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment,

and intangible assets -25,367 -13,800 Proceeds from targeted funding of property, plant, and equipment. 4 5,454 0 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl. connection fees 623 952 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment,

and intangible assets 46 98 Interest received 64 149 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -19,180 -12,601 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest and loan financing costs paid -2,482 -2,572 Lease payments -452 -584 Loans received 20,000 5,000 Repayment of loans -1,786 -1,818 Dividends paid 12 -10,600 -10,069 Income tax paid on dividends -254 -303 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 4,426 -10,346 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -1,056 -10,813 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 3 3,589 14,736 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END

OF THE PERIOD 3 2,533 3,923

Additional information:

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 62 62 200