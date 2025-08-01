Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q25 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$2.6 billion in 2Q25, up 7% compared to 1Q25. The highlight was the performance of operations in North America, which accounted for 61% of the consolidated EBITDA for the quarter and offset the decline in results in Brazil and South America.

Investments (CAPEX) of R$1.6 billion in 2Q25, with 80% allocated to Brazil. The Company has already invested approximately 50% of the total planned for 2025 (R$6.0 billion).

Dividend distribution of R$0.12 per share, equivalent to R$239.5 million, based on 2Q25 results.

The Company has reached approximately 68% of the 2025 Share Buyback Program, having repurchased around 43.8 million shares of Gerdau S.A., totaling an investment of R$686.1 million in the program so far. Management emphasizes that the current share repurchase plan remains in effect.

During 2Q25, Gerdau carried out two issuances: bonds and debentures totaling US$650 million and R$1.4 billion , respectively, extending the Company's debt maturity profile.

Additional information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 2Q25 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on: https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 2Q25 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

