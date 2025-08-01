German utility RWE has secured environmental approval for its Los Durmientes project in Chile's Antofagasta region, which combines a 243. 6 MW solar plant with a 255. 4 MW/1,277 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). From ESS News The Chilean Environmental Assessment Commission's approval marks a key milestone for RWE's $300 million solar and storage project, which entered permitting in January 2024. Construction is scheduled for 2026, with commercial operation targeted for 2027. The five-hour BESS is designed to provide stability and flexibility to Chile's national grid. It will store ...

