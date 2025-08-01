

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment was rattled following steep tariffs imposed by the U.S. on several of its trading partners. Anxiety ahead of the monthly jobs data from the U.S. as well as disappointment triggered by higher-than-expected PCE-based inflation readings also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red amidst anxiety ahead of the trade tariff deadline. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading with heavy losses amidst tariff pain as well as higher-than-expected inflation readings. Negative sentiment dominated the Asian markets as well.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains amidst the Fed's hawkish stance. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Tariff jitters dragged down crude oil prices. Gold edged down amidst the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies plunged.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,747.50, down 0.87% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,280.30, down 0.93% Germany's DAX at 23,642.33, down 1.83% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,084.05, down 0.53% France's CAC 40 at 7,627.89, down 1.85% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,228.45, down 1.72% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,837.00, down 0.57% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,662.00, down 0.92% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,559.95, down 0.37% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,507.81, down 1.07%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1410, down 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.3163, down 0.39% USD/JPY at 150.56, down 0.12% AUD/USD at 0.6424, down 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.3874, up 0.22% Dollar Index at 100.15, up 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.384%, up 0.55% Germany at 2.7110%, up 0.71% France at 3.375%, up 0.81% U.K. at 4.6230%, up 1.14% Japan at 1.551%, down 0.58%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $71.35, down 0.49%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $68.97, down 0.42%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,345.22, down 0.10%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $114,715.27, down 3.34% Ethereum at $3,621.13, down 6.38% XRP at $2.92, down 7.58% BNB at $768.89, down 4.84% Solana at $168.29, down 7.46%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



