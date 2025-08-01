

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN.DE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.766 billion, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $1.663 billion, or $3.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.937 billion or $4.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $8.495 billion from $8.267 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.766 Bln. vs. $1.663 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.73 vs. $3.44 last year. -Revenue: $8.495 Bln vs. $8.267 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.20 Full year EPS guidance: $16.30 - $16.50



