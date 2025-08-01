AngloGold Ashanti posts strong Q2 2025 YoY- Gold production +21%; AISC* continues to remain flat in real terms for managed operations; Free cash flow* rises 149% to $535m; Adjusted net debt falls 92% to $92m; Dividend of 80 cps; Russell US Indexes inclusion

AngloGold Ashanti plc(2) ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA", the "Company" or the "Group") said earnings and free cash flow* more than doubled year on year in Q2 2025, driven by the average gold price received per ounce*(6), continued cost discipline and a 21% increase in gold production, following another strong performance from its managed operations.

The Company generated $535m in free cash flow*(5) in Q2 2025, a 149% year-on-year increase from $215m in Q2 2024. The 25% year-on-year rise in gold production from managed operations(1)(2)(3) was supported by strong contributions from Obuasi, in Ghana, and Geita, in Tanzania, and the addition of the Sukari gold mine(2) in Egypt. The average gold price received per ounce*(6) increased to $3,287/oz in Q2 2025, from $2,330/oz in Q2 2024.

The Company maintained its strong safety performance, with a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") of 0.80 injuries per million hours worked in Q2 2025, an improvement of 17% year-on-year and well below industry benchmarks.

This is another strong result that again demonstrates our focus on cost control and the positive momentum we're building across the business," said CEO Alberto Calderon. "We're reaping the benefit of consistent production and cash flow growth, supported by disciplined capital allocation."

AngloGold Ashanti remains committed to closing the valuation gap with its North American peers by driving continuous improvements in operating performance, enhancing cash conversion, extending mine lives, and maintaining discipline in allocating capital.

The Company actively manages its portfolio, completing the disposal of its Archean-Birimian Contact ("ABC") and Doropo projects in Côte d'Ivoire in May, and announcing in June the proposed sale of its Serra Grande mine in Brazil. AngloGold Ashanti continues to consolidate the Beatty District in Nevada, including the proposed acquisition of Augusta Gold, which will strengthen its position in the most significant emerging gold district in the US and enhance its ability to develop the region under a unified regional plan.

Dividend demonstrates confidence, strong cash flow

An interim dividend of 80 US cents per share was declared for Q2 2025, which includes the minimum quarterly dividend of $63m or 12.5 US cents, with the balance reflecting our decision to pay half of free cash flow* generated for the six months through to 30 June. While our dividend policy commits to this 'true up' payment to 50% of free cash flow* annually at year-end, the Company's board used its discretion to make the payment at the half year given the strength of cash flows and its confidence in the outlook.

Russell Indexation to boost liquidity

In June, AngloGold Ashanti was added to the Russell 1000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Midcap® Indexes following the 2025 FTSE Russell reconstitution. These inclusions mark another important milestone for the Company since its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange in late 2023, further enhancing visibility among US institutional investors and access to a deeper pool of capital, driving improvements in liquidity and breadth of ownership.

Balance sheet strengthened by earnings and cash flow

AngloGold Ashanti has continued to strengthen its balance sheet, with Adjusted net debt* down 92% year-on-year to $92m, and the ratio of Adjusted net debt* to Adjusted EBITDA* improving to 0.02x, from 0.62x a year earlier. The Group ended Q2 2025 with liquidity of $3.4bn, including $2.0bn in cash and cash equivalents.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 111% year-on-year to $1.44bn in Q2 2025, from $684m in Q2 2024. Headline earnings(4) rose to $639m, or $1.25 per share, in Q2 2025, compared to $255m, or $0.60 per share, in Q2 2024 an increase of 151% and 108% year-on-year, respectively. Net cash flow from operations rose 142% to $1.02bn in Q2 2025, from $420m in Q2 2024, boosting free cash flow* for the quarter.

Momentum continued at managed operations(1)

Gold production for the Group(1)(2)(3) increased by 21% year-on-year to 804,000oz in Q2 2025, up from 663,000oz in Q2 2024. This growth reflects the contribution from Sukari and improved performances at key assets, including Obuasi (+31%), Geita (+20%), Cerro Vanguardia (+7%), Cuiabá (+6%) and Siguiri (+6%). The TRIFR improved 17% year-on-year to a record low of 0.80 injuries per million hours worked in Q2 2025 versus 0.96 in Q2 2024.

Managed operations(1) drove the outperformance for Q2 2025, with gold production up 25% year-on-year to 729,000oz, compared to 581,000oz in Q2 2024. The increase was partially offset by lower output from non-managed joint ventures(1), which declined 9% year-on-year to 75,000oz, mainly due to lower tonnes processed and lower grades at Kibali.

Production improvements were led by Geita, which continues to deliver consistently strong operating results, and Obuasi, where the ramp-up of underhand drift-and-fill mining ("UHDF") progressed on schedule, supporting the 21% year-on-year increase in grade. Siguiri, Cerro Vanguardia, and Cuiabá also posted modest gains. These were partly offset by declines at Iduapriem, Serra Grande and Tropicana, while Sunrise Dam held broadly steady.

Total cash costs* for the Group(1)(2) increased by 8% year-on-year to $1,226/oz in Q2 2025 from $1,137/oz in Q2 2024, while all-in sustaining costs* ("AISC") rose 7% to $1,666/oz in Q2 2025, from $1,560/oz in Q2 2024. For managed operations(1), total cash costs* rose 6% year-on-year to $1,241/oz in Q2 2025 from $1,171/oz in Q2 2024, while AISC* rose 4% to $1,694/oz in Q2 2025 from $1,626/oz in Q2 2024. These increases were driven primarily by a 28% increase in sustaining capital expenditure*, inflationary cost pressures of approximately 5%, and a $60/oz average increase in the overall royalty charge linked to the higher gold price. These factors were partly offset by higher gold sales volumes.

Total capital expenditure for the Group(1)(2) rose to $381m in Q2 2025, up 33% year-on-year from Q2 2024, with sustaining capital expenditure* increasing 28% year-on-year to $273m. The increase in sustaining capital expenditure* reflects the inclusion of Sukari and ongoing investment to support asset integrity and long-term operational resilience, in line with strategic priorities.

Reaffirming guidance

Full-year 2025 guidance remains unchanged. AngloGold Ashanti remains focused on maintaining gold production and cost guidance for the full year and is executing on its strategic priorities, including enhancing margins, extending mine lives, and maintaining capital discipline.

KEY STATISTICS Quarter Quarter Six months Six months ended ended ended ended Jun Jun Jun Jun US Dollar million, except as otherwise noted 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating review Gold Produced Group(1)(2)(3) oz (000) 804 663 1,524 1,254 Produced Managed operations(1)(2)(3) oz (000) 729 581 1,386 1,096 Produced Non-managed joint ventures(1) oz (000) 75 82 138 158 Sold Group(1)(2)(3) oz (000) 801 662 1,538 1,287 Sold Managed operations(1)(2)(3) oz (000) 732 581 1,403 1,133 Sold Non-managed joint ventures(1) oz (000) 69 81 135 154 Financial review Gold income $m 2,407 1,353 4,334 2,491 Cost of sales Group(1)(2) $m 1,355 987 2,585 1,936 Cost of sales Managed operations(1)(2) $m 1,248 893 2,372 1,762 Cost of sales Non-managed joint ventures(1) $m 107 94 213 174 Total operating costs $m 942 708 1,775 1,376 Gross profit $m 1,197 467 2,036 749 Average gold price received per ounce* Group(1)(2)(6) $/oz 3,287 2,330 3,089 2,200 Average gold price received per ounce* Managed operations(1)(2)(6) $/oz 3,287 2,330 3,090 2,197 Average gold price received per ounce* Non-managed joint ventures(1)(6) $/oz 3,285 2,336 3,078 2,219 All-in sustaining costs per ounce* Group(1)(2) $/oz 1,666 1,560 1,654 1,589 All-in sustaining costs per ounce* Managed operations(1)(2) $/oz 1,694 1,626 1,676 1,658 All-in sustaining costs per ounce* Non-managed joint ventures(1) $/oz 1,367 1,085 1,414 1,078 Total cash costs per ounce* Group(1)(2) $/oz 1,226 1,137 1,224 1,158 Total cash costs per ounce* Managed operations(1)(2) $/oz 1,241 1,171 1,228 1,200 Total cash costs per ounce* Non-managed joint ventures(1) $/oz 1,081 899 1,193 866 Profit before taxation $m 1,046 413 1,775 580 Adjusted EBITDA* $m 1,443 684 2,563 1,118 Total borrowings $m 2,297 2,299 2,297 2,299 Adjusted net debt* $m 92 1,148 92 1,148 Profit attributable to equity shareholders $m 669 253 1,112 311 US cents/share 132 60 219 74 Headline earnings(4) $m 639 255 1,087 313 US cents/share 125 60 214 74 Net cash inflow from operating activities $m 1,018 420 1,743 672 Free cash flow*(5) $m 535 215 938 272 Capital expenditure Group(1)(2) $m 381 286 717 551 Capital expenditure Managed operations(1)(2) $m 350 250 653 490 Capital expenditure Non-managed joint ventures(1) $m 31 36 64 61

(1) The term "managed operations" refers to subsidiaries managed by AngloGold Ashanti and included in its consolidated reporting, while the term "non-managed joint ventures" (i.e., Kibali) refers to equity-accounted joint ventures that are reported based on AngloGold Ashanti's share of attributable earnings and are not managed by AngloGold Ashanti. Managed operations are reported on a consolidated basis. Non-managed joint ventures are reported on an attributable basis. (2) On 22 November 2024, the acquisition of Centamin was successfully completed. Centamin has been included from the effective date of the acquisition. (3) Includes gold concentrate from the Cuiabá mine sold to third parties in Q2 2024 and H1 2024. (4) The financial measures "headline earnings (loss)" and "headline earnings (loss) per share" are not calculated in accordance with IFRSAccounting Standards, but in accordance with the Headline Earnings Circular 1/2023, issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), at the request of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE). These measures are required to be disclosed by the JSE Listings Requirements and therefore do not constitute Non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") applicable to the use and disclosure of Non-GAAP financial measures. (5) To enhance comparability with industry peers, AngloGold Ashanti has revised its definition of free cash flow*, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Pursuant to its revised definition, free cash flow* is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditure. Operating cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities, plus repayment of loans advanced to joint ventures, less dividends paid to non-controlling interests (i.e., dividends paid to non-controlling interests in Sukari (50%), Siguiri (15%) and Cerro Vanguardia (7.5%)). Free cash flow* figures for prior periods (including Q2 2024 and H1 2024) have been adjusted to reflect this change in reporting. (6) The average gold price received per ounce* for Q2 2024 and H1 2024 has been restated to be based on the gold revenue from primary operating activities. Previously, the gold price received per ounce calculation included revenue from normal operating activities as well as hedging activities. * Refer to "Non-GAAP disclosure" in the full announcement for definitions and reconciliations. $ represents US Dollar, unless otherwise stated. Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

AngloGold Ashanti plc today announces an interim dividend for the three months ended 30 June 2025 of 80 US cents per share. In respect of the interim dividend, the timelines, including dates for currency conversions, set out below will apply.

To holders of ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

2025 Ex-dividend on NYSE Friday, 22 August Record date Friday, 22 August Payment date Friday, 5 September

To holders of ordinary shares on the South African Register

Additional information for South African resident shareholders of AngloGold Ashanti:

Shareholders registered on the South African section of the register are advised that the distribution of 80 US cents per ordinary share will be converted to South African rands at the applicable exchange rate.

In compliance with the requirements of Strate and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Listings Requirements, the salient dates for payment of the dividend are as follows:

2025 Declaration date Friday, 1 August Currency conversion rate for South African rands announcement date Friday, 15 August Last date to trade ordinary shares cum dividend Tuesday, 19 August Ordinary shares trade ex-dividend Wednesday, 20 August Record date Friday, 22 August Payment date Friday, 5 September

Dividends in respect of dematerialised shareholdings will be credited to shareholders' accounts with the relevant CSDP (as defined below) or broker.

To comply with further requirements of Strate, share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 20 August 2025 and Friday, 22 August 2025, both days inclusive. No transfers between South African, NYSE and Ghanaian share registers will be permitted between Friday, 15 August 2025 and Friday, 22 August 2025, both days inclusive.

Details of the exchange rates applicable to the dividend and a summary of the tax considerations applicable to South African shareholders is expected to be published on Friday, 15 August 2025.

To Beneficial Owners on the Ghana sub-register holding shares through the nominee arrangement with the Central Securities Depositary (GH) LTD

2025 Currency conversion date Friday, 15 August Last date to trade and to register shares cum dividend Tuesday, 19 August Shares trade ex-dividend Wednesday, 20 August Record date Friday, 22 August Approximate payment date of dividend Friday, 5 September

To Beneficial Owners holding Ghanaian Depositary Shares (GhDSs) and acting by National Trust Holding Company Ltd as depository agent 100 GhDSs represent one ordinary share

2025 Currency conversion date Friday, 15 August Last date to trade and to register GhDSs cum dividend Tuesday, 19 August GhDSs trade ex-dividend Wednesday, 20 August Record date Friday, 22 August Approximate payment date of dividend Friday, 5 September

Beneficial owners on the Ghana sub-register holding shares and beneficial owners holding GhDSs are advised that the distribution of 80 US cents per ordinary share will be converted to Ghanaian cedis at the applicable exchange rate. Assuming an exchange rate of US$1/¢10.5000, the gross dividend payable per share, is equivalent to ca. ¢8.4 Ghanaian cedis. However, the actual rate of payment will depend on the exchange rate on the date for currency conversion.

Entitlement to interim dividends

A "Shareholder of Record" is a person appearing on the register of members of the Company in respect of ordinary shares at the close of business on the relevant record date. A "Beneficial Owner" is a person who holds ordinary shares of the Company through a bank, broker, central securities depository participant ("CSDP"), Shareholder of Record or other agent (sometimes referred to as holding shares "in street name").

AngloGold Ashanti plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

Registration No. 14654651

LEI No. 2138005YDSA7A82RNU96

ISIN: GB00BRXH2664

CUSIP: G0378L100

NYSE Share code: AU

JSE Share code: ANG

A2X Share code: ANG

GhSE (Shares): AGA

GhSE (GhDS): AAD

London, Denver, Johannesburg

1 August 2025

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

