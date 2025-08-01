

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged up slightly on Friday but headed for a weekly loss due to pressure from a stronger dollar.



Spot gold edged up by 0.2 percent to $3,295.59 per ounce in European trade but was down more than 1 percent for the week. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $3,347.30.



The dollar headed for its strongest weekly performance in almost three years against other major currencies as the U.S. slapped dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs, ranging from 10 percent to 41 percent.



Rates were set at 20 percent for Taiwan's U.-S.-bound exports, 19 percent for Thailand and 15 percent for South Korea.



President Donald Trump increased duties on Canadian goods to 35 percent from 25 percent for all products not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, but Mexico got a 90-day reprieve from higher tariffs to negotiate a broader trade deal.



India, Brazil and Canada faced steep tariffs as Trump pushes to rebalance deficits and protect American manufacturing, citing national security.



Meanwhile, the U.S. has warned China of 100 percent tariffs over sanctioned Russian oil purchases.



Looking ahead, focus now shifts to the all-important U.S. jobs data due later in the day that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.



