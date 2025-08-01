Ares Management Corporation: Ares Management Announces Second Quarter 2025 U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity

Approximately $8.8 Billion in New Commitments Closed in the Second Quarter and Approximately $46.5 Billion Closed in the 12 Months Ended June 30, 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that funds managed by its Credit Group (collectively "Ares") closed approximately $8.8 billion in U.S. direct lending commitments across 70 transactions during the second quarter of 2025 and approximately $46.5 billion in direct lending commitments across 328 transactions in the 12 months ended June 30, 2025. Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the second quarter of 2025.

Applied Adhesives / Bertram Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Bertram Capital's acquisition of Applied Adhesives. Applied Adhesives is a value-added distributor of consumable specialized adhesives with a particular focus in end-of-line assembly across food & beverage and diversified packaging applications.

Buckman / Pritzker Private Capital

Ares served as joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Pritzker Private Capital's acquisition of Buckman. Buckman is a leading, global specialty chemicals company that provides a range of solutions and services to water-intensive end markets including packaging, paper & tissue, and water treatment, amongst others.

Clarience Technologies / Genstar Capital

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Genstar Capital's continued growth plans for Clarience Technologies. Clarience Technologies is a leading provider of technology-enabled visibility, safety and digital solutions serving the global transportation industry.

Divisions Holding Corporation / Roark Capital

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Roark Capital's continued growth plans for Divisions Maintenance Group. Divisions Maintenance Group is a leading asset-light facilities maintenance provider which utilizes industry leading technology and its network of independent service providers to provide uninterrupted peace of mind for its customers.

HealthEdge Software / Bain Capital

Ares served as an administrative agent, sole arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Bain Capital's acquisition of HealthEdge Software. HealthEdge Software is a next-generation SaaS platform that connects health plans, providers, and patients with a suite of end-to-end digital solutions to automate operations, reduce administrative costs and improve overall health outcomes.

Modernizing Medicine ("ModMed") / Clearlake Capital

Ares served as administrative agent and joint lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support Clearlake Capital's acquisition of ModMed. ModMed is a leading provider of practice management, EHR, and RCM software to tens of thousands of providers across multiple independent specialties.

Novacore / New Mountain Capital

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support New Mountain Capital's acquisition of Novacore. Novacore is a leading specialty insurance provider with over $1.3B in premium, committed to transforming how niche markets are served through its deep underwriting expertise, strong carrier relationships and vast agent network.

ProDriven Global Brands / Triton

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Triton's continued growth plans for ProDriven Global Brands. ProDriven Global Brands is a leading provider of engineered safety and access solutions, as well as secure storage systems to professional users globally.

Redwood Services / Altas Partners

Ares served as an administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Altas Partners' investment in Redwood Services. Redwood Services is a nationwide people-focused platform dedicated to empowering elite contractors in the essential home services industry. Redwood provides world-class resources, coaching, and strategic partnerships to 19 leading companies across the United States, enabling its Partners to deliver exceptional HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers.

Synex Business Performance ("Synex")

Ares served as an administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Synex's continued growth plans. Ares also co-invested with the owners in the equity of the company. Synex is a leading independent Canadian insurance brokerage platform focused on offering commercial lines to SMB and mid-market businesses.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $572 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

