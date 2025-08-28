Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 8:15am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $572 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

