

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $64.7 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $92.9 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $161.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $1.683 billion from $1.702 billion last year.



Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $64.7 Mln. vs. $92.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.683 Bln vs. $1.702 Bln last year.



