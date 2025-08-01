

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Namib Minerals (NAMM) is up over 108% at $8.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) is up over 36% at $6.14. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is up over 19% at $11.56. Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is up over 15% at $185.60. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (LENZ) is up over 12% at $33.50. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is up over 12% at $27.10. Figma, Inc. (FIG) is up over 9% at $129.00. Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) is up over 9% at $43.66. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 8% at $3.57. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) is up over 7% at $50.00.



In the Red



Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is down over 17% at $11.01. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is down over 17% at $4.16. CEA Industries Inc. (VAPE) is down over 16% at $22.55. Innodata Inc. (INOD) is down over 15% at $46.63. Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) is down over 15% at $2.47. Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is down over 14% at $3.85. Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) is down over 12% at $16.36. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is down over 11% at $63.99. Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is down over 11% at $13.23. Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) is down over 8% at $4.63.



