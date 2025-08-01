

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $509 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $544 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $4.163 billion from $4.231 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $509 Mln. vs. $544 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $4.163 Bln vs. $4.231 Bln last year.



