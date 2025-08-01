

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $191.0 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $243.5 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232.3 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $1.506 billion from $1.511 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $191.0 Mln. vs. $243.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $1.506 Bln vs. $1.511 Bln last year.



