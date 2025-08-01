Calgary, Alberta, and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) (OTC Pink: EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") today reported that the Corporation has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Pursuant to this closing, an aggregate 40,000,002 units ("Units") were issued (of which 5,500,000 Units were acquired by a directors/officers of the Corporation) at a price of $0.015 per Unit, for aggregate consideration of $600,000. Each Unit consisted of one (1) Common Share of the Corporation and one (1) share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") (each full Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Corporation for a period of 24 months from the issuance of the Units at a price of $0.10) (the "Offering").

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if after four months and one day following the date the Warrants are issued, the closing price of the Common Shares of the Corporation on the principal market on which such shares trade is equal to or exceeds $0.15 for 30 consecutive trading days (with the 30th such trading date hereafter referred to as the "Eligible Acceleration Date"), the Warrant expiry date shall accelerate to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Corporation announcing the reduced warrant term, provided, no more than five business days following the Eligible Acceleration Date: (i) the press release is issued; and (ii) notices are sent to all warrant holders.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be utilized within the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Production Resources Inc. ("PRI"), to grow the Company's oil and gas services opportunity in addition to a well optimization program at the Corporation's Taylor Ina and Somerset fields to bring approximately thirty inactive wells online. PRI will use net proceeds from the Offering to acquire additional equipment to expand the cement services branch within PRI to include additional well servicing operations. The additional equipment acquired will benefit and service both the Corporation on its own wells (owned through PRI), while at the same time allowing for additional revenues to be potentially generated by assisting other operators in the area with the servicing of their wells (of which management of the Corporation believes there to be a high demand for in the area).

Specifically, the Corporation anticipates using the net proceeds as follows: (i) equipment purchases and refurbishing - $140,000; (ii) well optimization program - $280,000; (iii) labour - $100,000; and (vi) any balance leftover would go to working capital purposes.

All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period. The Warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange. Completion of this Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects.. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260915

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.