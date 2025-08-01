Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001
Kia America Posts 12 Percent Year-over-year Sales Increase In July

  • July retail sales at Kia dealerships increased 9 percent year-over-year, achieving best-ever July result
  • Year-to-date Kia sales are up 8 percent over 2024's all-time record pace
  • Carnival, Sportage, Telluride achieved highest-ever July sales

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America delivered total sales of 71,123 units in July, marking a 12 percent increase over the same period last year. In addition, sales through Kia retailers in July increased 9 percent year-over-year, while electrified and SUV models achieved double digit sales growth over July 2024 - up 14 and 12 percent, respectively.

The newly launched 2026 EV9 recorded strong performance in July with 1,737 units sold - marking a 90 percent increase compared to the previous month. Other electric models such as the EV6 and Niro EV also maintained strong momentum, driving growth across Kia's entire electrified lineup.

Notably, key models including Soul (+36 percent); Carnival (+30 percent); K5 (+25 percent); Telluride (+15 percent); Sportage (+14 percent) and Sorento (+11 percent) saw double-digit sales increases over July 2024 - with Carnival, Sportage, and Telluride achieving their best-ever July sales performances.

"Kia is steadily progressing toward its highest annual sales record and an all-time high market share, fueled by record-breaking consumer sales growth," said Eric Watson, vice-president, sales operations, Kia America. "As our SUV lineup maintains double-digit growth month after month, we recently rolled out a new ad campaign for the 2026 Sportage, which offers the ideal combination of efficiency and capability. As Kia's longest-running nameplate, our customers have a strong sense of connection to Sportage, and we are fostering similar connections between our customers and other models."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also announced initiatives, including:

  • The opening of the Kia Connected Home display at the world-renowned Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The Kia Connected Home is a sophisticated showcase of how Kia's flagship EV9 can power and connect with residential spaces through innovative energy capabilities. The EV9 features vehicle-to-home (V2H)1 functionality which - in properly equipped homes - can enable energy transfer from vehicle to home, keeping lights on and appliances running during outages or peak energy times2. This display will be open through January 2026.

  • Kia America debuted a new two-part creative campaign for the 2026 Sportage SUV that highlighted the joy, adventure and excitement of the classic American road-trip. As the fast-growing brand's longest-running nameplate, the popular Kia Sportage was recently updated to include a dynamic exterior design featuring a broad, upright grille and a tech-forward cabin with advanced wireless connectivity.

  • In collaboration with Central Texas Kia Dealers, Kia America announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross for the ongoing relief in communities impacted by the recent floods across the state of Texas.

MONTH OF JULY

JULY YTD

Model

2025

2024

2025

2024

EV9

1,737

1,815

6,675

11,486

EV6

1,290

1,547

7,165

12,488

K4/Forte

11,188

10,448

86,723

80,921

K5

5,879

4,713

40,444

17,520

Soul

4,665

3,428

30,791

31,893

Niro

2,751

2,674

14,539

20,776

Seltos

4,917

5,481

29,856

38,267

Sportage

14,392

12,628

101,564

92,481

Sorento

7,965

7,206

58,884

53,869

Telluride

10,411

9,082

71,913

62,782

Carnival

5,928

4,557

39,080

25,640

Total

71,123

63,580

487,634

450,040

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1

V2H requires separately sold additional equipment, which are currently not available for purchase. May not be compatible with all devices and homes. Permits and special permissions may be required and may not be available in all areas.

2

Requires a Wallbox Power Recovery Unit (sold separately) for backup power functionality during power outage situations

SOURCE Kia America

© 2025 PR Newswire
