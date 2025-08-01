Avient Corporation: Avient Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second quarter sales of $867 million reflect 2% growth over the prior year quarter and includes a favorable impact of 1% from foreign exchange

Second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.57 compared to $0.36 in the prior year quarter

Second quarter adjusted EPS of $0.80 exceeds previous guidance of $0.79; represents 5% growth over the prior year quarter and includes a favorable impact of $0.01 attributable to foreign exchange

2025 full-year adjusted EPS guidance range narrowed to $2.77 to $2.87 from previous guidance of $2.70 to $2.94

Strong cash flow from operations of $113 million in the quarter supported $50 million of debt repayment; on-track to reduce debt in total by $100 to $200 million by year-end

CLEVELAND, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), an innovator of materials solutions, today announced its second quarter results for 2025. The company reported second quarter sales of $866.5 million, compared to $849.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $0.57 compared to $0.36 in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2025 GAAP EPS includes special items of $0.07 (see attachment 3), and $0.16 of intangible amortization expense (see attachment 1).

Second quarter 2025 adjusted EPS were $0.80 compared to $0.76 in the prior year quarter, representing 5% adjusted EPS growth and includes a favorable impact of $0.01 attributable to foreign exchange.

"On behalf of our entire Avient team, I'm pleased to report organic revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter driven by our focus on executing our strategy," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "Our customer focus and strong operational performance ultimately helped us deliver adjusted EPS slightly ahead of our guidance, in spite of the uncertain macro-economic backdrop in several of our key markets."

"Demand conditions were mixed across the end markets we serve, which continue to be impacted by uncertainty related to the evolving trade policy and inflation. Defense and healthcare demand remained resilient, growing double digits in the quarter, more than offsetting weak demand in consumer," added Dr. Khandpur. "On the bottom line, adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 30 basis points to 17.2%. These results were achieved by remaining focused on our customers and controlling what we can influence through increased productivity and cost discipline, while still prioritizing investments in our growth vectors aligned to our strategy."

2025 Outlook

"Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect similar demand trends that we experienced in the first half," said Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Avient Corporation. "We expect momentum from our high profit portfolios in defense and healthcare markets, along with disciplined cost controls and productivity initiatives, to contribute to continued margin expansion over the prior year."

"Accordingly, we are narrowing our full year guidance range for adjusted EBITDA to $545 to $560 million and adjusted EPS to $2.77 to $2.87," added Ms. Beggs. "For the third quarter we expect adjusted EPS of $0.70, which represents 8% growth over the prior year quarter largely driven by higher margins."

"Furthermore, we are well on track to continue strengthening our balance sheet by reducing debt in total by $100 million to $200 million by year-end, having already repaid $50 million in the second quarter," she continued.

Dr. Khandpur said, "We continue to monitor the evolving trade environment, collaborating with our customers and suppliers to implement mitigating actions where appropriate. We still expect minimal direct impact from tariffs as we primarily source raw materials and manufacture our products locally in the regions that we serve. We remain committed to executing our strategy to drive top line growth above our markets, while expanding margins on the bottom line."

Webcast Details

Avient will provide additional details on its 2025 second quarter and its 2025 full year outlook during its webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2025.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking on the webcast link here. Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient.com/investors, or here, to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN. This information is required to access the conference call. The question-and-answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include organic performance (which excludes the impact of foreign exchange), adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items, and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs and associated recoveries, mark-to-market adjustments on pension and other post-retirement obligations, acquisition-related charges, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About Avient

Our purpose at Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is to be an innovator of materials solutions that help our customers succeed, while enabling a sustainable world. Our local touch and customer engagement, combined with our global presence, allows us to serve customers with agility. We harness the collective strength of more than 9,000 employees worldwide to collaborate and build on each other's ideas. In doing so, we innovate solutions that help our customers overcome their challenges or capitalize on opportunities provided by the fast-changing world and secular trends. Our expanding portfolio of offerings includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber. By intersecting our broad portfolio of technologies with the product roadmaps of our customers, we help create differentiated and high-performance products that make the world better and more sustainable. Visit www.avient.com to learn more.

Forward-looking Statements

In this press release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future; the effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain, logistics, or operations; changes in laws and regulations in jurisdictions where we conduct business, including with respect to plastics and climate change; fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply; demand for our products and services; production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs; unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; information systems failures and cyberattacks; our ability to service our indebtedness and restrictions on our current and future operations due to our indebtedness; amounts for cash and non-cash charges related to restructuring plans that may differ from original estimates, including because of timing changes associated with the underlying actions; and other factors affecting our business beyond our control, including without limitation, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, geopolitical conflicts, tariffs and any recessionary conditions. The above list of factors is not exhaustive.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K that we provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Attachment 1 Avient Corporation

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data) Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income attributable to Avient common shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Avient common shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Further, as a result of Avient's strategic shift to an innovator of materials solutions, it has completed several acquisitions and divestitures which have resulted in a significant amount of intangible asset amortization. Management excludes intangible asset amortization from adjusted EPS as it believes excluding acquired intangible asset amortization is a useful measure of current period earnings per share. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS (1)

$

EPS (1)















Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 52.6

$ 0.57

$ 33.6

$ 0.36 Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3) 5.7

0.07

21.8

0.24 Amortization expense, after-tax 15.2

0.16

14.8

0.16 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 73.5

$ 0.80

$ 70.2

$ 0.76



(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS (1)

$

EPS (1)















Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 32.4

$ 0.35

$ 83.0

$ 0.90 Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3) 81.4

0.89

27.3

0.30 Amortization expense, after-tax 29.7

0.32

29.7

0.32 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 143.5

$ 1.56

$ 140.0

$ 1.52



(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

Attachment 2 Avient Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Sales $ 866.5

$ 849.7

$ 1,693.1

$ 1,678.7 Cost of sales 588.6

592.1

1,152.0

1,142.9 Gross margin 277.9

257.6

541.1

535.8 Selling and administrative expense 181.8

185.1

444.3

369.3 Operating income 96.1

72.5

96.8

166.5 Interest expense, net (24.7)

(26.6)

(51.6)

(53.2) Other expense, net (0.5)

(0.9)

(0.9)

(1.8) Income before income taxes 70.9

45.0

44.3

111.5 Income tax expense (17.4)

(11.2)

(10.7)

(28.0) Net income $ 53.5

$ 33.8

$ 33.6

$ 83.5 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.9)

(0.2)

(1.2)

(0.5) Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 52.6

$ 33.6

$ 32.4

$ 83.0















Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic: $ 0.57

$ 0.37

$ 0.35

$ 0.91 Earnings per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted: $ 0.57

$ 0.36

$ 0.35

$ 0.90















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2700

$ 0.2575

$ 0.5400

$ 0.5150















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.5

91.3

91.5

91.3 Diluted 91.8

92.2

91.8

92.0

Attachment 3 Avient Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation $ (2.6)

$ 0.2

$ (6.7)

$ 3.8 Environmental remediation costs (1.8)

(21.8)

(6.7)

(25.8) Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs 0.6

-

1.9

- Impact on cost of sales (3.8)

(21.6)

(11.5)

(22.0)















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring and employee separation costs (2.7)

(2.8)

(7.8)

(3.5) Legal and other (0.5)

(2.3)

(0.9)

(5.8) Cloud-based enterprise resource planning system impairment -

-

(86.3)

- Acquisition related costs -

(0.5)

-

(2.1) Impact on selling and administrative expense (3.2)

(5.6)

(95.0)

(11.4)















Impact on operating income (7.0)

(27.2)

(106.5)

(33.4)















Interest expense, net - financing costs (0.3)

(1.0)

(2.0)

(1.0)















Other income, net -

0.1

-

0.1















Impact on income before income taxes (7.3)

(28.1)

(108.5)

(34.3) Income tax benefit on special items 1.6

7.0

27.1

8.4 Tax adjustments(2) -

(0.7)

-

(1.4) Impact of special items on net income $ (5.7)

$ (21.8)

$ (81.4)

$ (27.3)















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.07)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.89)

$ (0.30)















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share: Diluted 91.8

92.2

91.8

92.0





(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results. (2) Tax adjustments include the net tax impact from non-recurring income tax items and certain adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and valuation allowances.

Attachment 4 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)



(Unaudited) June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 474.5

$ 544.5 Accounts receivable, net 523.4

399.5 Inventories, net 387.5

346.8 Other current assets 109.0

131.3 Total current assets 1,494.4

1,422.1 Property, net 986.1

955.3 Goodwill 1,754.6

1,659.7 Intangible assets, net 1,529.3

1,450.4 Other non-current assets 368.9

323.6 Total assets $ 6,133.3

$ 5,811.1







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 0.5

$ 7.7 Accounts payable 439.4

417.4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 297.4

331.0 Total current liabilities 737.3

756.1 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 2,020.0

2,059.3 Deferred income taxes 306.9

260.4 Other non-current liabilities 695.1

405.7 Total non-current liabilities 3,022.0

2,725.4







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 2,358.3

2,313.8 Noncontrolling interest 15.7

15.8 Total equity 2,374.0

2,329.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,133.3

$ 5,811.1

Attachment 5 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Operating activities





Net income $ 33.6

$ 83.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 91.9

89.2 Cloud-based enterprise resource planning system impairment 71.6

- Share-based compensation expense 4.6

9.0 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (102.9)

(97.0) Increase in inventories (20.8)

(27.3) Increase in accounts payable 1.4

11.9 Environmental insurance recovery 34.0

- (Decrease) increase in incentive accruals (40.6)

5.1 Accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net (11.1)

(11.3) Net cash provided by operating activities 61.7

63.1







Investing activities





Capital expenditures (39.5)

(55.8) Proceeds from plant closures -

3.4 Other investing activities -

(2.1) Net cash used by investing activities (39.5)

(54.5)







Financing activities





Payments on long-term borrowings (50.2)

(4.5) Cash dividends paid (49.4)

(47.0) Other financing activities (6.8)

(3.3) Net cash used by financing activities (106.4)

(54.8) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 14.2

(10.2) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (70.0)

(56.4) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 544.5

545.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 474.5

$ 489.4

Attachment 6 Avient Corporation

Business Segment Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions) Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 538.6

$ 542.0

$ 1,058.3

$ 1,057.3 Specialty Engineered Materials 329.7

308.1

638.1

622.5 Corporate (1.8)

(0.4)

(3.3)

(1.1) Sales $ 866.5

$ 849.7

$ 1,693.1

$ 1,678.7















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 188.0

$ 184.5

$ 361.1

$ 355.7 Specialty Engineered Materials 93.8

94.7

191.6

201.7 Corporate (3.9)

(21.6)

(11.6)

(21.6) Gross margin $ 277.9

$ 257.6

$ 541.1

$ 535.8















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 97.7

$ 98.4

$ 192.2

$ 194.8 Specialty Engineered Materials 53.6

51.9

104.3

105.5 Corporate 30.5

34.8

147.8

69.0 Selling and administrative expense $ 181.8

$ 185.1

$ 444.3

$ 369.3















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 90.3

$ 86.1

$ 168.9

$ 160.9 Specialty Engineered Materials 40.2

42.8

87.3

96.2 Corporate (34.4)

(56.4)

(159.4)

(90.6) Operating income $ 96.1

$ 72.5

$ 96.8

$ 166.5















Depreciation & amortization:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 22.4

$ 21.8

$ 44.1

$ 43.7 Specialty Engineered Materials 22.4

20.8

43.9

40.4 Corporate 1.8

2.3

3.9

5.1 Depreciation & amortization $ 46.6

$ 44.9

$ 91.9

$ 89.2















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA):













Color, Additives and Inks $ 112.7

$ 107.9

$ 213.0

$ 204.6 Specialty Engineered Materials 62.6

63.6

131.2

136.6 Corporate (32.6)

(54.1)

(155.5)

(85.5) Other expense, net (0.5)

(0.9)

(0.9)

(1.8) EBITDA $ 142.2

$ 116.5

$ 187.8

$ 253.9 Special items, before tax 7.3

28.1

108.5

34.3 Interest expense included in special items (0.3)

(1.0)

(2.0)

(1.0) Depreciation & amortization included in special items (0.3)

(0.3)

(0.7)

(0.8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 148.9

$ 143.3

$ 293.6

$ 286.4

Attachment 7 Avient Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data) Senior management uses operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that this measure is most useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of Avient's annual incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes this measure is useful to investors because it allows for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income 2025

2024

2025

2024















Sales $ 866.5

$ 849.7

$ 1,693.1

$ 1,678.7















Gross margin - GAAP 277.9

257.6

541.1

535.8 Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 3.8

21.6

11.5

22.0 Adjusted gross margin $ 281.7

$ 279.2

$ 552.6

$ 557.8















Adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales 32.5 %

32.9 %

32.6 %

33.2 %















Operating income - GAAP 96.1

72.5

96.8

166.5 Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 7.0

27.2

106.5

33.4 Adjusted operating income $ 103.1

$ 99.7

$ 203.3

$ 199.9















Adjusted operating income as a percent of sales 11.9 %

11.7 %

12.0 %

11.9 %



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income - GAAP $ 53.5

$ 33.8

$ 33.6

$ 83.5 Income tax expense 17.4

11.2

10.7

28.0 Interest expense, net 24.7

26.6

51.6

53.2 Depreciation & amortization 46.6

44.9

91.9

89.2 EBITDA $ 142.2

$ 116.5

$ 187.8

$ 253.9 Special items, before tax 7.3

28.1

108.5

34.3 Interest expense included in special items (0.3)

(1.0)

(2.0)

(1.0) Depreciation & amortization included in special items (0.3)

(0.3)

(0.7)

(0.8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 148.9

$ 143.3

$ 293.6

$ 286.4















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales 17.2 %

16.9 %

17.3 %

17.1 %



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS (1)







Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 38.2

$ 0.41 Special items, after-tax 6.6

0.07 Amortization expense, after-tax 15.0

0.16 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 59.8

$ 0.65



(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

