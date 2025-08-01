

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $233.9 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $139.7 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $257.8 million or $2.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $1.173 billion from $974.0 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



