Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") announces in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement ("Financing") on July 17, 2025 that it has increased the size of the Financing up to 12,800,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $6,400,000.

Each Unit issuable under the Financing consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share.

The net proceeds from the Financing will be used to fund exploration activities at the Company's Perú projects, including the Phase-III drill program at its flagship Elida porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver ("Cu-Mo-Ag") deposit in west-central Perú, and for general working capital.

The Company may compensate certain finders a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from subscriptions under the Financing arranged by such finders.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Financing. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Financing remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period from the date of issuance.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 is an emerging junior resource company with a highly experienced management team and board focused on exploring and potentially developing Tier-1 copper deposits in Perú, one of the lowest-cost, lowest-risk mining jurisdictions globally.

The Company's principal objective is to explore and significantly expand its Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit in west-central Perú. Alongside Elida, the Company has three early stage, highly prospective porphyry Cu projects in Perú for more than 25,000 ha of titled concession. These include the Flor de Cobre porphyry Cu-Mo prospect situated in the Southern Perú Copper Belt, just 26 km from the Cerro Verde copper mine (Freeport-Buenaventura)1 as well as the Paka and Pahuay porphyry Cu skarn prospects related to potential tertiary-aged, mineralized porphyry complexes intruding along the eastern margin of the Peruvian Coastal Batholith.

All projects are well located for future mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

